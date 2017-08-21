Home»Sport»Soccer

Surprise tactics part of Mayo strategy for years

Monday, August 21, 2017
By John Fogarty
GAA Correspondent

Mayo’s decision to deploy Aidan O’Shea at full-back to man-mark Kieran Donaghy isn’t the first rabbit from the tactics hat that the westerners have employed 2017 – Lee Keegan, drawn All-Ireland quarter-final v Roscommon.

Roscommon were taken aback by Mayo’s decision to place Keegan on their star-man, Enda Smith. Having scored 1-3 in the first-half, he silenced Smith when the Roscommon man moved to the edge of the square.

2016 – Alan Dillon, All-Ireland quarter-final v Tyrone.

Tyrone wouldn’t have bargained for Mayo starting Dillon, but the veteran was able to exploit Mickey Harte’s slavish subscription to double sweepers. Justin McMahon couldn’t deal with sweeping and shadowing Dillon.

2016 – Double sweepers, All-Ireland quarter-final v Tyrone.

In the same game, Mayo chose to replicate Tyrone, only Kevin McLoughlin was just as threatening going forward as he was diligent in helping to cut out Tyrone’s runners and marking duties.

2015 – Barry Moran, All-Ireland quarter-final v Donegal.

Noel Connelly and Pat Holmes pulled a tactical stroke, deploying midfielder, Moran, as a sweeper in front of the Donegal full-forward line. Colm McFadden and Paddy McBrearty were starved inside.

He resumed the role against Tipperary, in last year’s semi-final, helping to cut out ball to Michael Quinlivan and Conor Sweeney.

2014, 2016 – Keith Higgins, All-Ireland SFCs.

In both championships, Higgins was used as a forward at times, although both James Horan and Stephen Rochford pushed him back to the defence in the All-Ireland series.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Mayo, Roscommon, Football, GAA

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

First summer sweat as Limerick dig out victory

Clifford helps set up Kerry for historic four in a row

Paudie Murray begins the mind games ahead of Cats date

Clinical Cork timing challenge to perfection


Breaking Stories

Steve McClaren returns to football with Maccabi Tel Aviv role

Football rumours: Barcelona could see another star player leave the Nou Camp

Lifestyle

The Islands of Ireland: Knight to remember on Clare Island

This is what it's like to search for a home in Dublin

How slowing down your travel can enhance your holiday

Remembering Joe Strummer's early visits to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, August 19, 2017

    • 3
    • 12
    • 19
    • 23
    • 37
    • 40
    • 31

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 