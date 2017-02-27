Given the close nature of this fixture in the Six Nations in recent years, a 10 point win is not to be sniffed at, writes Donal Lenihan.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
Ireland v England will be a game of family fortunes
Jared Payne return adds to Joe Schmidt’s options
Our ‘smart’ defence was rewarded, declares Robbie Henshaw
Conor Murray: ‘The guys who came on laid that platform’
More in this Section
Ireland must keep brutish French pack on the move
Joe Schmidt must put quick end to French renaissance
Breaking Stories
Barcelona have made their own Oscar nominations, and there's some A-list talent in there
Roma close gap on Juve while Lazio boost European hopes
Real Madrid stage three-goal comeback, including controversial penalty, to reclaim top spot
People are wondering whether Jose Mourinho was actually happy about winning the EFL Cup
Lifestyle
Some elaborate witty and reflective wallpapers which are trending this year
The great ground force at the Garden and Landscape Designers Association event
The Opera House is on a mission – to bring opera back to Cork
Trend report: London Fashion Week looks
More From The Irish Examiner