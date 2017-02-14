‘Super’ boost for Irish cricketers as they advance in Women’s World Cup Qualifier

Ireland’s women cricketers are through to the Super Six stage of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier in Sri Lanka following India’s emphatic nine-wicket win over Zimbabwe.

Laura Delany’s side finished third in Group A after victories over Zimbabwe and Thailand, and a top-four finish in the Super Sixes would ensure qualification to the main tournament, which begins in England in June.

Progressing to the Super Sixes also ensures Ireland retain their one-day international status, which opens up extra funding from world cricket’s governing body.

“The results from the next three games could have a major impact on Irish women’s cricket going forward,” Delany said. “Qualifying for the World Cup, and also for the Women’s ICC Championship, would mean a lot more international fixtures for Ireland.”

Ireland start the Super Six stage with no points, after losing to both India and Sri Lanka in the group stage, and will probably need two wins from their three matches against Bangladesh on Wednesday, Pakistan on Friday and South Africa on Sunday to join already-qualified Australia, England, New Zealand and the West Indies in the main tournament. But Delany feels Ireland’s victory over South Africa at The Hills in August has given her players the confidence to go and beat the more-established sides in women’s cricket.

“We will be taking it one game at a time and I am confident that if we play with the belief that we had when we beat South Africa during the summer, we will get the job done,” the Leinster all-rounder said.