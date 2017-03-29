‘Super 8’ gets thumbs down from CPA

Members of the Club Players Association (CPA) have given an overwhelming thumbs-down to the Super 8 feature that will form the All-Ireland senior football championship for at least three years from next season.

In a survey conducted by the the-newly formed Association almost 61% of the 4,983 respondents said they were opposed to the round-robin structure, which will replace the All-Ireland quarter-finals with two groups of four meaning eight additional games.

Only 12.1% endorsed the Super 8 with almost 28% stating they were not sure about it.

Members were also asked what three improvements would they like to see implemented.

“An unchangeable and predictable fixtures schedule” came out on top with almost 72% followed by 46% backing “regular games during the summer” and 41% supporting “a defined holiday period”.

“A calendar year fixtures list” (38%) came in fourth ahead of “regular and meaningful games” (32%) and 28% favouring “a defined closed season”.

Those who voted were encouraged to add any improvements that weren’t stated and their contributions included such measures as an eight-month season between February and October and scrapping Sunday games for clubs.

There were a number of Cork responses.

One criticised the CPA: “The CPA to stop sensationalising issues as it will ruin the reputation of what is trying to be achieved.

"Need to work with the GAA not alienate them with this kind of communications. Refering (sic) to email set to Cork players clubs about people asleep at congress”. Another pointed out.

“This year the Cork Intermediate Hurling League started in the 1st week and will not complete(d) until October. There are only 6 or 7 matches. It does not make sense.”

Another respondent complained: “Competition structure to be changed in cork. Currently 2 losses in championship and the season is over. Round robin group stages in other counties give you a chance to play at least 3/4 games.

"League isn’t taken serious in cork so if you lose both the season and all the training was for 2 matches. It’s a crazy set up.”

Close to 82% (81.54%) of respondents said they had attended a club AGM, while two-thirds reported that they had a committee meeting at their club.

The CPA are 100 days in existence on Sunday week by which time they had indicated they would deliver their proposals to improve the fixtures calendar.

Their fixtures co-ordinators Derek Kavanagh and Liam Griffin are understood to be close to revealing the preferred options.