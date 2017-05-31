Home»Sport»Soccer

KIERAN SHANNON: Summer may only be one game old, but for some it feels like it’s already over

Wednesday, May 31, 2017

Everyone might be resigned to the inevitable but no-one will volunteer or be asked to resign, writes Kieran Shannon.

Sign in or register for FREE to continue enjoying and to comment on our great range of opinion writers

Not a member yet? Register here

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, hurling, dublin, derry, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork hurlers high performance driven by Gary Keegan effect


Breaking Stories

Tipperary All-Star Cathal Barrett dropped from Senior Hurling panel

Hoops bounce back from Cork defeat

Andy Murray speaks out against Margaret Court after first round win at French Open

Cork football supporters' frustrations replaced by apathy

Lifestyle

Why Corkonians are sharing their homes with tourists using Airbnb

Gallery: Cool edits for a hot summer

Limmy is prompting outrage with his Glaswegian glee

Skibbereen exhibition to highlight links between West Cork and Cornwall

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, May 27, 2017

    • 2
    • 5
    • 12
    • 34
    • 41
    • 47
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 