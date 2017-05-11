Home»Sport»Soccer

Study claims dual players less likely to suffer injury

Thursday, May 11, 2017
Jackie Cahill

Tipperary’s former All-Ireland winning trainer Dr Liam Hennessy has claimed that dual players are less likely to pick up injuries compared to those concentrating on one code only.

Hennessy, the head of Setanta College and a close associate of professional golfer Pádraig Harrington, acknowledged the findings rail against public perception that dual players have a greater chance of getting injured.

Two Setanta College researchers, Luke Jordan and Ronan Hogan, completed a one-year study looking at underage dual players in Tipperary.

And Hennessy explained how their work produced a ‘paradoxical’ result.

He said: “They compared the dual player workload with the single code player, either hurling or football.

“Ironically, it’s come up as a kind of paradox. Because the workloads of dual players are greater than either of the codes individually, they may be less likely to incur an injury, simply because they have a greater workload.

“That’s a paradox because we have always thought we have to be very careful with workload, and can’t have it too high.”

Hennessy, speaking on the latest RTÉ GAA podcast, added: “This is not giving licence to teams, managers and coaches to flog players but the tolerance levels of players seems to be a lot higher than we give them credit for.

“Work carefully to that tolerance level and they’re less likely to incur injuries during the ‘in season’, they are there for more games and there are less injury instances.”

But Hennessy, a member of Michael ‘Babs’ Keating’s Tipperary backroom team in 1991, warned of an increase in soft tissue injuries, particularly hamstrings.

He said: “Across all sports, hamstring injuries are increasing annually.

“Even with the vast expansion of county team support systems, set-ups, and personnel, injury rates are increasing year on year.”

Hennessy was previously director of fitness with the IRFU for 10 years, and he noted: “We found this happening 12 years ago in rugby and put in a very specific programme, having identified the factors relating to these injuries and being very careful in supervision work, and we’ve reduced them to an all-time low. You can make meaningful change in how you do things to reduce injuries, but evidence tells us that hamstring injuries is the big one that’s rising annually.”

Hennessy also insisted that the management player workload can be managed for “a couple of hundred euros”, while acknowledging that more advanced GPS-based systems would cost considerably more.

He added: “There’s no excuse for not knowing the tolerance level of workload for any player. You can gauge it properly and with a proper tapering period in the two weeks before a championship game, any player should be hitting the ground running, and injury risk should be at an all-time low at that stage.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS football, gaa, hurling

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Johnny Buckley: ‘There’s not a cynical bone in the Kerry camp’

Peter Keane: It’s all about staying alive

Ref Cathal McAllister called up to championship roster

Éamonn Ryan doubts Eoin Cadogan will be fit for Waterford clash


Breaking Stories

What happens when two professional footballers take on 30 children? Find out here

Lifestyle

Spoiling tactics are no good for kids in long run

The human jobs that could never be replaced by robots

Kevin Bacon is happy to play an object of desire in 'I Love Dick'

Michael Twomey is a true stalwart of Cork theatre

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, May 10, 2017

    • 7
    • 8
    • 19
    • 29
    • 36
    • 47
    • 17

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 