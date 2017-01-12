Students upset Dublin at Parnell Park

UCD 2-9 Dublin 1-10:A 63rd-minute goal from substitute Sean Meade helped UCD overcome Dublin by two points in the O’Byrne Cup at Parnell Park last night.

After a sloppy start by the hosts, admittedly playing into a strong breeze, they fell behind to early scores from Eoin Lowry (2) and Larry Moran.

Dublin’s struggles continued as their deficit grew following scores from Sean Mullooly and Conor McCarthy and it was of scant surprise when defensive hesitancy was punished as Tom Hayes netted in the 28th minute.

It took Dublin a full 30 minutes to trouble the umpires as Paul Hudson finally found his range and a Matias Mac Donncha goal soon after cut Dublin’s deficit to five points by the break. Dublin improved significantly thanks to points by Gavin Ivory, Shane Cunningham and Niall Scully but Meade’s goal and a late point from Jack McCaffrey ensured a deserved win for UCD.

Scorers for UCD:

E Lowry (0-5, 4 frees); T Hayes, S Meade (1-0 each); J McCaffrey, S Mullooly, L Moran, C McCarthy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Dublin:

M Mac Donncha (1-0), P Hudson (0-3. 1 free); R Hazley, S Cunningam (1f) (0-2 each); N Scully, C Reddin (f), G Ivory (0-1 each).

UCD:

C Honan; E Murchan, D Maguire, P Healy; N McInerney, J Feehan, J McCaffrey; G Farrell, A McDonnell; S Mullooly, L Moran, E Wallace; T Hayes, C McCarthy, E Lowry. Subs: C Cunningham for Maguire, B McGinn for McCarthy and L Kelly for Feehan (all half-time), J Gillen for Farrell, C Nolan for Moran, R Cleary for Murchan and S Meade for Hayes (58), A Hassett for Healy (67).

Dublin:

E Comerford; J Smith, E O’Brien, R McGowan; N Scully, C Reddin, R Gaughan; J Whelan, R Deegan; G Sweeney, M Mac Donncha, N Walsh; P Hudson, M Deegan, S Cunningham. Subs: R Hazley for Whelan (35, BC), G Ivory for Hudson (half-time), R O’Brien for Walsh (45), Walsh for Sweeney and T Shields for Deegan (48), Sweeney for Mac Donncha and S Newcombe for Deegan (60), Hudson for Cunningham (63).

Referee:

Conor Dwyer (Offaly)