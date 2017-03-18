Home»Sport»Soccer

Strong second-half performance secures Hogan Cup final appearane for St Brendan's

Saturday, March 18, 2017
By Eoghan Cormican
St Brendan’s College, Killarney 3-13 St Colman’s College, Claremorris 1-11: St Brendan’s secured a second consecutive Hogan Cup final appearance with a tremendous second-half display of resilience and enterprise.

Having enjoyed the backing of a strong wind in the opening half, the Killarney college didn’t exactly take full advantage of the elements and their 0-8 to 1-4 interval lead suggested a testing second period lay in front of them.

A 33rd minute Mark O’Shea goal – son of Crokes All-Ireland winning club manager Pat – handed them a buffer, but the Connacht champions, in particular, Evan Ronayne, quickly ate into their opponents’ lead.

Three from Ronayne and a fine Brian Quinn score had Claremorris level by the 37th minute and it didn’t look promising for the reigning champions from Killarney.

But the response from Garry McGrath’s students was as clinical as it was emphatic. David Shaw, having worked his way past four Claremorris jerseys, saw his low effort squirt under the legs of ‘keeper Brian McGuinness for a second St Brendan’s goal.

Shaw added his second and his team’s third green flag three minutes later, the corner-forward palming Mark O’Shea’s perfectly floated pass to the net. The score sent the winners 3-8 to 1-8 clear and they wouldn’t be caught thereafter.

Niall Donohue and Dara Moynihan were among those who tagged on points in the final quarter as the Killarney College eased into the final with eight to spare.

Scorers for St Brendan’s: D Shaw (2-2); M O’Shea (1-1); D O’Sullivan (0-3, 0-1 free); N Donohue (0-2); B Courtney (0-1 ’45), C Gammell, C Flynn (0-1 each).

Scorers for St Colman’s: E Ronayne (0-4, 0-1 free); C Diskin (1-0); J Ronayne (0-3); J Jennings, B Quinn, S McGreal, C Golding (0-1 each).

St Brendan’s: R Osborne (Legion); S O’Leary (Kilcummin), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), L McMonagle (Dr Crokes); N Donohue (Firies), M Potts (Dr Crokes), J Griffin (Dr Crokes); B Courtney (Dr Crokes), C Gammell (Legion); B Keane (Listry), D O’Sullivan (Firies), D Moynihan (Spa); D Shaw (Dr Crokes), M O’Shea (Dr Crokes), C Flynn (Firies).

Subs: M Devlin (Legion) for Flynn (HT); M Harnett (Dr Crokes) for Keane (48); B Slattery (Legion) for McMonagle (53); E Cosgrave (Firies) for Donohue (57); J Flynn (Firies) for O’Shea (59); O Donohue (Glenflesk) for Gammell (62).

St Colman’s: B McGuinness (Claremorris); K Fahey (Davitts), K Lydon (Garrymore), B Hughes (Garrymore); D Gannon (Claremorris), P Barry (Claremorris), B Quinn (Claremorris); C Diskin (Claremorris), C Golding (Balla); S McGreal (Claremorris), J Ronayne (Davitts), E Hession (Garrymore); J Jennings (Mayo Gaels), L Óg Horkan (Garrymore), E Ronayne (Davitts).

Subs: D Trench (Davitts) for Barry (HT); T Morris (Hollymount/Caramore) for Quinn (47); F Regan (Mayo Gaels) for Hughes (50).

Referee: J Hickey (Carlow).

