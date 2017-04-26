Nicholas Carey secured the first win of the 2017 Munster Intermediate championship after a strong finish against PJ Cooney at Ballincurrig.

His reward is a second round tie against Willie O’Donovan at Templemichael.

O’Donovan rescued what looked a lost cause with two tremendous bowls that turned the tide against Brian Wilmot at Jagoes Mills.

At Ballincurrig Cooney made the early running. He won the first shot by 20m and held the lead in the next two past the black sign. Carey only reached Geary’s with his fourth.

Cooney clipped the left with a great reply to the green to take a big lead. He consolidated his advantage with another good throw past the creamery.

Carey played a super sixth that narrowly missed the no-play line. Cooney beat it in six.

Carey followed with another big bowl to Heaphy’s, to close the gap. He lost all his gains with a poor shot from there and Cooney reached sight at O’Riordan’s to regain the upper hand.

Carey’s next was another great bowl that spun past the bend and ran well up the long straight. Cooney beat it well, but it looked certain to be level after another throw each to sight.

Carey was right with his bowl and missed sight. Cooney made Leahy’s to raise almost a bowl.

Cooney was very tight left with his next bowl, it spun onto the fence and they were level again. Carey seized his opening with three great bowls. In the first he made sight at the big corner to cut the odds to just 10m.

His next was a super shot to sight at the top of the short straight. Cooney was too tight with his reply and missed. That not only cost him the lead but left him almost a bowl behind.

Carey then got a massive bowl that turned perfectly with the road and ran to the sycamores. Cooney missed that by 40m to leave a clear bowl between them. Carey held that lead in the shots to the novice line. Cooney conceded after just reaching the last bend with his next.

At Jagoes Mills Wilmot made sight with his first throw to raise almost a bowl. His second was equally good. O’Donovan took two to beat it and now there was close to two bowls between them.

That promising start came unstuck when he played a very poor third shot. O’Donovan raised the ante with a good bowl to the landfill to keep the lead at a bowl.

Wilmot regained momentum to Callanan’s where he was well over a bowl clear. He gained odds to the railway line and had almost two bowls at the power-station.

O’Donovan then played the two shots that ultimately gained him victory. He drove the first past Ballinvard cross and the next to Griffin’s to clip the lead to just 15m. He won his first lead with his next to Crowley’s lane.

They both reached Crowley’s bend in another two with O’Donovan 20m fore. They were just short of the line in two more. Wilmot closed with a good bowl, but O’Donovan beat it by 30m.

Denise Murphy beat Emma Fitzpatrick by a metre in a gripping Munster senior women’s championship tie at Lyre. They were level after four to the first bend.

They were still level at the foot of the Mason’s hill, after four more to the school and another three towards Ballinascarthy cross. They were just short of the line after another. Murphy played a good last bowl, which Fitzpatrick just missed when her bowl hopped onto the verge.

Noel Bowen and Michael Murphy will contest the North-East Junior A final at Bottlehill. Bowen beat Andrew O’Leary by 10m at Glanworth and Murphy had a sensational second half that swamped Shane Lotty at Grenagh.

At Glanworth O’Leary led by almost a bowl after five to Clontinty boreen. He held most of that lead to Ahern’s. The score took a decisive twist when he missed a simple shot to the last bend.

That left him almost a bowl down. Bowen kept up the pressure with a good second last and just beat O’Leary’s last shot Murphy won the first shot at Grenagh, but lost the lead with his second.

He was 100m hind after six. He cut the odds to just 15m at the halfway line. From there he was on fire. He raised a bowl with four huge shots to Boula lane. He blasted through the cross with his next to finish it.

Thomas Boyle will contest the Cork City final against his son Cian. He beat Brian Daly by two bowls in his semi-final, while Cian had a last shot win over Craig Moynihan, both at Templemichael.

David Shannon revived his Carbery ambitions when he beat James Nagle at the Marsh Road. They were level to the quarry gate, but Shannon pushed clear to the steps and killed off the contest to Ballyhilty cross.

Jerry Murphy is Mid-Cork Junior Veteran champion following an exciting three-way contest with John Shorten and Dan O’Halloran at Ballinacurra.

Murphy and Shorten dominated it, but O’Halloran finished strongly to force a three-way last shot. Murphy beat Shorten by 10m, with O’Halloran a further 15m back.