Liam Moggan chuckles at one point as we chat away about athletics and some of its seemingly intractable issues, at the Pillo Hotel just outside Ashbourne in Meath.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Too many hurdles for Ireland to jump at World Athletics Championships?
Breaking Stories
Nobody can quite believe how much money Paris St Germain just spent on signing Neymar
Everton win against MFK Ruzomberok
Neymar's representatives pay Barcelona €222m buy-out clause
North Ferriby United have announced the signing of Neymar
Lifestyle
Touching displays now a thing of the past
Irish nurse finds her calling helping terminally ill children find a peaceful ending
Jimmy's Hall takes its first steps on the big stage
A light that never goes out
More From The Irish Examiner