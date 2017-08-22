What is it with Mayo and their management? They continue to display an incredible propensity for making things as difficult as they can for themselves.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
More in this Section
Manipulating GAA thinking is easy once you can say ‘Yerrah’
Breaking Stories
Arsenal midfielder Jack Wilshere sent off after under-23s brawl
Victoria Azarenka pulls out of US Open for personal reasons
Billy Vunipola to miss first month of Saracens' season with injury
Man City v Everton: Two red cards and Wayne Rooney's milestone made for an eventful game
Lifestyle
Scoring a goal for the homeless
Making Cents: It’s barking mad not to consider your pet costs
From Russia with love (of dancing)
The Islands of Ireland: Knight to remember on Clare Island
More From The Irish Examiner