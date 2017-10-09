Stevie Barry to the rescue as Lismore cling on in thriller

Lismore 3-17 Abbeyside 4-13 (Waterford SHC quarter-final): Stevie Barry delivered an injury-time winner as Lismore snatched victory over Abbeyside in a thrilling Saturday night shootout.

Two first-half goals from Dan Shanahan left the winners nine points to the good but last year’s intermediate champions had to survive a big scare to make the semis for the first time since 2010.

Player of the hour Mark Ferncombe shot 3-7 (3-3 from play) as a youthful Abbeyside filleted the Lismore full-back line.

John Elstead almost forced extra-time but his last-gasp point attempt drifted just wide. Jordan Shanahan and Ferncombe swapped early goals in a frantic start. The county minors combined for Abbeyside in the 13th minute as Sean Whelan Barrett crossed for Tom Looby to blast home.

Their celebrations were shortlived as Paudie Prendergast supplied Dan Shanahan from the next play for a goal. The veteran full-forward dominated the aerial duels with Sean O’Hare and he fired to an empty net on 25 minutes for his eighth championship goal as Lismore relished the open exchanges and posted 1-4 without reply.

Points by Stevie Barry, Paudie Prendergast and Maurice Shanahan gave them a healthy 3-14 to 2-8 advantage approaching the end of the third quarter. On 43 minutes, Ferncombe beat Brendan Landers at his near post to kickstart the comeback. He then collected a Patrick Hurney delivery and cracked a rocket to the top corner.

The momentum was with the underdogs and the fabulous Ferncombe levelled the contest nearing injury time. A Maurice Shanahan 65 snuck Lismore ahead but Ferncombe answered immediately from a free. Barry’s fourth point of the night rescued victory for Lismore.

Scorers for Lismore:

M Shanahan 0-8 (4fs, 1 65’); D Shanahan 2-1; S Barry 0-4; J Shanahan 1-0; Jack Prendergast 0-2; P Prendergast, John Prendergast 0-1 each.

Scorers for Abbeyside:

M Ferncombe 3-7 (3fs, 1 65’); T Looby 1-0; P Hurney 0-2; C Prunty, J Elstead, M O’Halloran, E Kiely 0-1 each.

LISMORE:

B Landers; P Hennessy, D Prendergast, A Whelan; S Heaphy, R Barry, K Moore; P Prendergast, F Reaney; S Barry, M Shanahan, John Prendergast; J Shanahan, D Shanahan, Jack Prendergast.

Sub:

P O’Keeffe for Reaney (57).

ABBEYSIDE:

S Enright; D McGrath, S O’Hare, B Looby; J O’Mahony, C Prunty, M Power; J Elstead, D Collins; S Whelan Barrett, J Hurney, M O’Halloran; T Looby, M Ferncombe, P Hurney.

Subs:

M Twomey for Power (48), E Kiely for P Hurney (54).

Referee:

A Fitzgerald