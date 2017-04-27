Steven Beattie stresses need to future-proof Cork City

Cork City v Bray Wanderers, SSE Airtricity Premier Division: The accent is decidedly Dublin but the words are unmistakably Cork, more Shandon than his hometown Skerries.

Steven Beattie, Cork’s 28-year-old utility man - back in the first team, now capably stepping into the breach at right-back - has embraced the second city as his own.

The well-travelled former Bohemians, Slido, Tindastoll and US collegiate player speaks enthusiastically of those coming through the youth system at City, and of keeping a strong homegrown element at Turner’s Cross.

“That’s what we need as a club. that’s a great thing for the club to have that, to breed your own.

"I know it’s a bit ironic as a Dub saying that, but I can see the progress in the club since I got here - the underage system, international call-ups at under 17s, under 19s; don’t forget the U19s run (in the Uefa Youth Champions League) last year too, unbelievable against Roma.

"It’s good for the players and club and it’s going to reflect well on Cork City.

“That’s going to put this club on the map and as first team players we can only do our stuff to keep the good name of the club going.”

Ten league wins on the bounce going into tomorrow night’s game at home to Bray. Unprecedented on Leeside, which is now a most unwelcoming place for visitors. Beattie knows all about the cacophony at Turner’s Cross which greets away sides.

“I’ve been on the other end of it playing for Bohs and Sligo. You can hear the crowd when you’re getting changed. As players, you can hear everything. It’s an intimidating factor.

“It’s a hostile atmosphere and we thrive on that. That drives us on.”

Beattie made his return to the first XI last week against in the EA Sports Cup win over Limerick, and followed up with another solid outing in the league win over St Pat’s.

Signed by John Caulfield from Sligo in 2015, ostensibly as an attacking option, is he happy at right back?

“Once I’m in the starting XI, I don’t care where I’m playing. This is the most competitive team I’ve ever played with as regards trying to get into it and staying in.

"You see Greg Bolger can’t get back into the team at the moment, arguably one of the best midfielders in the country. Watch one of our training sessions, you’d think we were playing a game that day. It’s ferocious.”

The hard work is only beginning though.

Bray have made an impressive start to the season under Harry Kenny, and Beattie will cross swords with some familiar faces tomorrow night, including the Seagulls in-form goalscorer Gary McCabe.

“I grew up playing schoolboy with Gary. It went quiet for him at Rovers and he wasn’t always getting in but sometimes a change of scenery is good for a player. He’s playing the ten this year, he’s always had the talent, a good player.

“I know some of the Bray players and their quality - Aaron Greene, Dylan Connolly, young great talent. Keith Buckley’s been around, I played with him at Bohs.

“They’re playing good attacking football. I think it’ll be a great game.”