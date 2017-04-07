Stephen Kenny: We’ll have to roll up our sleeves in Finn Park

While first hosts third in the big game at Turner’s Cross this evening, Dundalk will be hoping to do their bit to narrow Cork City’s lead at the top when the champions travel to Ballybofey to take on Finn Harps (8.00).

The Lilywhites, in second place, bounced back from their defeat to unbeaten Cork with a 3-1 win in the Louth derby against Drogheda United. But whereas Dundalk were able to turn on some of their trademark style against their neighbours, manager Stephen Kenny reckons it will be more a case of his team having to “roll up their sleeves” in Finn Park tonight.

“Finn Harps have had some good results recently and have had a good start to the season,” he says. We have to respect that and we do. We are going to have to roll our sleeves up tonight and earn the right to win.”

Dundalk welcome back Ciarán Kilduff from suspension while Patrick McEleney and captain Stephen O’Donnell are in line for a return from injury. But Robbie Benson and Seán Gannon are expected to be out for a couple of months and there will be late fitness tests for Paddy Barrett and Thomas Stewart.

Harps have their own injury worries and will almost certainly be without strikers Ciarán O’Connor and Danny Morrissey as well as defender Damian McNulty for the visit of the champions.

Says manager Ollie Horgan: “We have massive respect for Dundalk and what they have achieved in the last few years. Stephen Kenny will be settling for nothing less than a win at Finn Park with the hope that they can close the gap on Cork City. We will have to produce some performance to get a result against them.”

Limerick play their first match under caretaker boss Willie Boland in Dublin tonight as they travel to Richmond Park to take on a St Patrick’s Athletic side showing signs of rejuvenation after a bad start to the season. The interim Blues boss said he expected the players would not be distracted by the departure of manager Martin Russell in the wake of the three-nil home defeat to Cork.

“They’re professional players, they understand how football works. It can be quite volatile especially in relation to the manager’s position. So, they’ll be focused on the game, no doubt about that. We’ll do our best to get them prepared and get them set up for that game, going up there with a positive attitude to go and get a positive result.”

With back to back league wins now under their belts, Pat’s will be hoping to make it three in a row but manager Liam Buckley is not underestimating the challenge of the promoted Shannonsiders.

“Limerick are a side we know well from last season, having had two really tough games against them in the EA Sports Cup and FAI Cup,” he says. “They’ve strengthened their squad again for this season after impressively winning promotion last year so we know we will be in for another tough game tonight.”

This evening’s other Premier Division games see Bray Wanderers hosting bottom of the table Galway United at the Carlisle Grounds and Drogheda welcoming Shamrock Rovers to United Park.

While, in the First Division, it’s Cabinteely v Shelbourne at Stradbrook Waterford v Cobh Ramblers at the RSC and Wexford v Longford Town at Ferrycarrig Park (8pm).

Games kick off at 7.45 unless otherwise stated.