Rory McIlroy has a lot to be happy about as he returns to one of his favourite venues, Quail Hollow, for this week’s USPGA Championship, writes John McHenry.
Not a member yet? Register here
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved
Email Updates
Related Articles
The PGA Championship: The major that turned pros from hired help into stars
Breaking Stories
Counterfeit goods worth €25k seized during Manchester United match in Dublin
Barcelona’s friendly against Chapecoense was an incredibly emotional occasion
Jamie Carragher may have got Liverpool fans’ Virgil Van Dijk hopes up with this tweet
Government asked to prioritise Ireland's horse industry in Brexit negotiations
Lifestyle
Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice
Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence
Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical
Making Cents: New An Post offer very tempting for account switchers
More From The Irish Examiner