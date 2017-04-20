Home»Sport»Soccer

St Patrick’s Athletic face daunting trip to Cork City

Thursday, April 20, 2017

Holders St Patrick’s Athletic will face a daunting trip to SSE Airtricity League Premier Division leaders Cork City in the quarter-final of the EA Sports Cup.

Liam Buckley’s Saints, who are chasing a three-in-a-row in the EA Sports Cup, dug out a penalty shoot-out win against Bray Wanderers last Monday after a 0-0 draw at Richmond Park. 

Now they face a Cork City side with a 100% record this season. Cork beat Limerick 3-0 on Monday at the Markets Field. Tomorrow City travel to Pat’s in the Premier Division.

Reigning league champions Dundalk will host First Division leaders Waterford at Oriel Park in the quarter-finals. Stephen Kenny’s men edged past UCD on penalties on Monday night after a 1-1 draw.

Shamrock Rovers, who advanced to the quarter-final after a derby win over Bohemians, will host First Division side Longford Town at Tallaght while there’s a Connacht derby as Sligo Rovers will host Galway United.

The times and dates for all four fixtures is yet to be confirmed.

