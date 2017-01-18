St Brendan’s ease into Corn Uí Mhuirí semi-final

Second-half surge proves too hot for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne.

Corn Uí Mhuirí

St Brendan’s, Killarney 2-18

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne 0-9

A dominant second-half performance from St Brendan’s – in which the favourites outscored their opponents by 2-10 to 0-2 – eased the Killarney outfit into the penultimate round of the Corn Uí Mhuirí.

With this quarter-final finely poised at 0-8 to 0-7 at the break, St Brendan’s cut loose upon the restart and hit 1-4 without reply between the 33rd and 40th minute to move 1-13 to 0-8 clear.

Donnchadh O’Sullivan, who terrorised the Dingle defence throughout, and sub Michéal Devlin hadSt Brendan’s goals.

Scorers for St Brendan’s, Killarney: D O’Sullivan (1-7, 0-4 frees); D Moynihan (0-5); M Devlin (1-0); S O’Leary, J Griffin, B Courtney (0-1 free), N McCarthy, M O’Shea, M Hartnett (0-1 each).

Scorers for Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: M Ó Beoláin (0-4, 0-4 frees); R MacCárthaigh (0-2); C Firtéar (0-1 free), L Ó Bambaire, D Uosis (0-1 each).

St Brendan’s, Killarney: R Osborne (Legion); C Callaghan (Firies), C O’Donoghue (Glenflesk), S O’Leary (Kilcummin); J Griffin (Dr Crokes), M Potts (Dr Crokes), E Cosgrave (Firies); B Courtney (Dr Crokes), C Gammell (Legion); D Moynihan (Spa), D O’Sullivan (Firies), N Donoghue (Firies); N McCarthy (Spa), M O’Shea (Dr Crokes), C Flynn (Firies).

Subs: L McMonagle (Dr Crokes) for Cosgrave (47 mins); M Devlin (Legion) for McCarthy (53); M Hartnett (Dr Crokes) for Flynn (56); B Keane (Listry) for Donoghue (56); B Slattery (Legion) for Callaghan, O O’Donoghue (Glenflesk) for Griffin (both 60).

Pobalscoil Chorca Dhuibhne: E Ó Brosnacháin (Daingean Uí Chúis); G Ó Leidhinn (Abha na Scáil), C Ó Muircheartaigh (Abha na Scáil), F Ó Cuanaigh (An Ghaeltacht); M Ághas (Daingean Uí Chúis), B Ó Conchúir (Daingean ÚI Chúis), F Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht); P Pól Sauerland (An Ghaeltacht), R MacCárthaigh (Daingean Úi Chúis); M Ó Beoláin (Daingean Uí Chúis), C Firtéar (Abha na Scáil), T Ó Dubháin (Daingean Uí Chúis); C Ó Failbhe (Abha na Scáil), L Ó Bambaire (An Ghaeltacht), D Uosis (Daingea Uí Chuis).

Subs: A MacAmhlaoibh (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Beoláin (47); R Ó Beaglaoich (An Ghaeltacht) for Uosis (53); S Ó Conchúir (An Ghaeltacht) for Ó Failbhe (56)

Referee: E Walsh (Kerry).