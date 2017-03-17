Springboks veteran Jean Deysel adds fuel to Munster

Munster have gone back to South Africa for short-term cover for injury victims Jean Kleyn and Dave Foley.

Versatile Sharks player Jean Deysel has been added to the squad on a three-month loan deal and is primed to play a part in the province’s European Champions Cup campaign.

The 32-year-old can play second row or back row, has four South African caps and has also played for the Emerging Springboks.

Munster director of rugby Rassie Erasmus yesterday explained he had to move quickly to find at least one alternative to Kleyn (neck) and Foley (wrist) even though Mark Chisholm is making his way back after almost a year out through injury. He also added Young Munster scrum-half Abrie Griesel as an additional player for the European knockout stages.

“On the lock situation, it’s always a challenge when we have two of our experienced players ruled out through injury, and we have a third, Mark, only back training after a year out from the game due to concussion. We needed to bolster the squad in that area with the trio unavailable, especially as we enter the business end of both the Champions Cup and Guinness Pro12. Jean (Deysel) comes with the talent and experience to hit the ground running.”

Munster Rugby also confirmed yesterday that homegrown players Jack O’Donoghue, Ronan O’Mahony and Alex Wootton had signed two-year extension deals. Erasmus said: “It’s great to see players who have come through our academy system commit their future to Munster.”

Meanwhile, Munster A will play at home – in the Cork Institute of Technology Stadium - on Friday, March 31 (7.30pm) against Ealing Trailfinders in the semi-final of the B&I Cup.

Elsewhere, France have recalled Clermont Auvergne lock Sebastien Vahaamahina to the starting line-up for their final RBS 6 Nations game against Wales tomorrow .

Vahaamahina comes in for Brive’s Julien Le Devedec who has dropped to the bench in the only change to the starting side which beat Italy 40-18 in Rome last weekend. Vahaamahina had missed out in Rome because of a back injury.

Head coach Guy Noves has made two other changes among the replacements with hooker Camille Chat coming in for Christopher Tolofua and flanker Damien Chouly also making the bench following his call-up at the beginning of the week.

And Scotland hooker Fraser Brown’s has paid the price for his sinbinning against England. Ross Ford replaces him for Vern Cotter’s last game in charge against Italy.

FRANCE:

Dulin; Nakaitaci, Lamerat, Fickou, Vakatawa; Lopez, Serin; Picamoles, Gourdon, Sanconnie, Maestri, Vahaamahina, Slimani, Guirado (capt), Baille.

Replacements:

Chat, Atonio, Ben Arous, Le Devedec, Chouly, Trinh-Duc, Dupont, Huget.

SCOTLAND:

Hogg; Seymour, Jones, Dunbar, Visser; Russell, Price; Reid, Ford, Fagerson, R Gray, J Gray, Barclay (capt), Watson, Wilson.

Replacements:

Brown, Dell, Berghan, Swinson, Du Preez, Pyrgos, Weir, Scott.