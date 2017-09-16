This week I’ve put together a simple park bench circuit guaranteed to fit even the busiest of lifestyles. Recipe-wise, I’ve got some healthy lunchbox inspiration.
Exercise is essential, and moving your body is one of the key ways we can take care of ourselves. The benefits stretch far beyond the physical to include better sleep, mood and energy levels. However, it’s also one of the easiest things to let slide on those hectic days. I know from trying to juggle working with being a mum, how challenging it can be to stay fit, but trust me, a quick time-efficient session like this will leave you feeling so much better.
Top tip: If you can’t workout, try building some extra movement into your day. It’s quite simple; you just have to be creative about it. For example, next time you are waiting for the kettle to boil try do a mini circuit of 10 counter push ups/ 10 squats/ 10 lunges and repeat until your cup of coffee is ready. I often find myself doing calf raises up and down while I’m brushing my teeth!
Exercise 1 - Park Bench Circuit:
Exercise 2 — Box jump:
Exercise 3 — Single leg squat:
Fitspiration
@annagcork is Cork’s Anna Geary on Instagram. Not only is she an All-Ireland winning captain she is also a really motivating girl. Following her on social media will inspire you to get moving!
My simple pasta salad
Pasta salad is a lunchbox staple in my house and this week I’ve given it a twist with the most delicious soy lime dressing.
I love it because the ingredients are inexpensive, easy to find and combine to make a nutritious lunch. The pasta will boost your energy for the afternoon ahead and switching to brown can help boost your fibre intake too. Feel free to add some chicken for a complete meal.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Cook time: 15 minutes
Serves: 4
Indgredients
Method
Bring 1 litre of salted water to the boil in a large pot.
Add the pasta and bring to the boil before reducing the heat and leaving to simmer for 10 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked al dente.
Strain the pasta and cool under running water.
Place in a large bowl together with all the other ingredients and mix well.
Sprinkle the peanuts on top just before serving.
Enjoy straight away or store in an airtight container in the fridge.
Mini Basil and Parmesan Quiches
These mini egg muffins are perfect for meal prep.
They are a delicious on the go breakfast option, are great for popping into lunchboxes and I often grab one as a post-workout snack too.
Add a salad and sweet potatoes wedges and you have yourself a healthily balanced supper.
Prep time: 10 minutes
Serve: 4-6
Ingredients
Method
Preheat the oven to 1800C.
In a large mixing bowl rub together the flour and butter until they resemble breadcrumbs.
Add the salt and thyme, then mix in the water and bring together into smooth dough.
Cover your work surface with flour and roll out the dough to about the thickness of a €1 coin.
Cut into disks slightly bigger than your muffin tin holes.
Oil and flour the muffin tin and line each hole with one of your pastry disks.
Place some onion and basil in the bottom of each one.
In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk and fill each pastry case to about ¾ full with the mixture.
Top with the pine nuts and Parmesan cheese and bake for about 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.
