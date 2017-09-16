This week I’ve put together a simple park bench circuit guaranteed to fit even the busiest of lifestyles. Recipe-wise, I’ve got some healthy lunchbox inspiration.



Exercise is essential, and moving your body is one of the key ways we can take care of ourselves. The benefits stretch far beyond the physical to include better sleep, mood and energy levels. However, it’s also one of the easiest things to let slide on those hectic days. I know from trying to juggle working with being a mum, how challenging it can be to stay fit, but trust me, a quick time-efficient session like this will leave you feeling so much better.

Top tip: If you can’t workout, try building some extra movement into your day. It’s quite simple; you just have to be creative about it. For example, next time you are waiting for the kettle to boil try do a mini circuit of 10 counter push ups/ 10 squats/ 10 lunges and repeat until your cup of coffee is ready. I often find myself doing calf raises up and down while I’m brushing my teeth!

Exercise 1 - Park Bench Circuit:

Exercise 1 — Bent over row:

Bend your knees slightly and bring your torso forwards, keeping your spine straight and core engaged.

Hold the dumbbells in front of you with palms facing inwards.

Bend your arms and move dumbbells to your sides, keeping your elbows close to your body.

Squeeze your back at the top of the movement, hold for a count of two and then lower the weights down to the starting position.

X 5 reps

Exercise 2 — Box jump:

Stand with your feet shoulder-width apart, at a comfortable distance from the bench.

Sit back into a quarter squat position, swinging your arms behind you.

Extend through your hips and knees and push through your feet to jump onto the box. Swing your arms forwards and up.

Land on the box with your knees slightly bent to absorb the impact. Keep your head and chest up.

Jump from the box back to the ground, or preferably step down one leg at a time

X 10 reps

Exercise 3 — Single leg squat:

Stand in front of the bench.

Balancing on one foot, begin to squat down, as if you are going to sit on the bench behind you. Keep it slow and controlled. Only go as low as you can, form is key and it doesn’t matter if you don’t touch the bench.

To stand back up, engage your core and push through your standing leg. You can reach your arms out in front as a counter balance if it helps.

To make this easier: Begin in a seated position. Lift one foot off the ground and push down through the other leg to stand up. Then sit your hips back and lower yourself back down in a controlled manner.

To make it harder: Use a lower bench or add extra weight.

Repeat x5 reps per leg

My simple pasta salad

Pasta salad is a lunchbox staple in my house and this week I’ve given it a twist with the most delicious soy lime dressing.

I love it because the ingredients are inexpensive, easy to find and combine to make a nutritious lunch. The pasta will boost your energy for the afternoon ahead and switching to brown can help boost your fibre intake too. Feel free to add some chicken for a complete meal.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 15 minutes

Serves: 4

Indgredients

200g penne pasta

1 large bunch of fresh coriander, roughly chopped

2 cloves of garlic, minced

½ red onion, finely diced

1 red pepper, finely diced

1-inch piece of ginger, grated

3 tbsp olive oil

½ tbsp soy sauce

1 lime, juiced

1 tbsp honey

Salt and pepper, to taste

75g roasted peanuts, roughly chopped

Method

Bring 1 litre of salted water to the boil in a large pot.

Add the pasta and bring to the boil before reducing the heat and leaving to simmer for 10 minutes, or until the pasta is cooked al dente.

Strain the pasta and cool under running water.

Place in a large bowl together with all the other ingredients and mix well.

Sprinkle the peanuts on top just before serving.

Enjoy straight away or store in an airtight container in the fridge.

Mini Basil and Parmesan Quiches

These mini egg muffins are perfect for meal prep.

They are a delicious on the go breakfast option, are great for popping into lunchboxes and I often grab one as a post-workout snack too.

Add a salad and sweet potatoes wedges and you have yourself a healthily balanced supper.

Prep time: 10 minutes

Serve: 4-6

Ingredients

250g plain flour plus more for dusting

150g butter

Pinch of salt

1 tbsp dried thyme

1 tbsp water

½ small onion, finely diced

1 handful fresh basil, roughly chopped

4 eggs

100ml milk

20g pine nuts

50g Parmesan cheese, grated

Method

Preheat the oven to 1800C.

In a large mixing bowl rub together the flour and butter until they resemble breadcrumbs.

Add the salt and thyme, then mix in the water and bring together into smooth dough.

Cover your work surface with flour and roll out the dough to about the thickness of a €1 coin.

Cut into disks slightly bigger than your muffin tin holes.

Oil and flour the muffin tin and line each hole with one of your pastry disks.

Place some onion and basil in the bottom of each one.

In a separate bowl, whisk together the eggs and milk and fill each pastry case to about ¾ full with the mixture.

Top with the pine nuts and Parmesan cheese and bake for about 15-20 minutes or until cooked through.