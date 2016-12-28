The Year in Guff: Punditry blunders of 2016

Mickey Quinn won’t collar Wayne Rooney:
“He’s a scapedog.”
Mark Warburton cherry- picked:
“From start to finish, we were very good in parts.”
Craig Wakeling feared for Arsenal’s injury woes:
“Santi Cazorla will have knee surgery on an ankle injury.”
Theological confusion from David Pleat:
“Moses has been born again.”
Micky Gray hailed show of strength:
“Payet had taken the bull by the scruff of the neck.”
Religious uncertainty from Mark Lawrenson:
“Just listen to these Christian names; Mohamed, Mesut…”
Multimedia Steve Claridge:
“That’ll make uncomfortable reading when they watch the video tomorrow.”
The Glenn Hoddle cokey:
“They’re sitting ducks standing there.”
Jake Robson on a setback for The Stags:
“Mansfield are down to 11 men.”
Wise counsel from Jim Beglin:
“When you’re unsure you’ve got to be decisive.”
Stan Collymore treaded water:
“We’re so far away I need a periscope to see that.”
Jamie Carragher worried about Vincent Kompany:
“Is his body in the right frame of mind?”
John Murray on the dextrous Pep Guardiola:
“Whirling his arms, barking out instructions, his hands on his hips.”
Sticks and stones and Michael Stewart:
“That’s adding insult to the wound.”
Phil Neville smells balance:
“Eden Hazard has a low sense of gravity.”
Charlie Adam faced facts:
“I would say it’s difficult to keep clean sheets if you are conceding goals.”
Steve McManaman was a hard man to satisfy:
“Lallana gets caught ball watching… he’s not looking at the ball.”
John Hartson has seen terrible things:
“I’ve seen players get sent off for a lot worse than that.”
Kevin Kilbane watched the Hornets reverse up the table:
“Once Watford get their tails in front, they’re hard to beat...”
Stuart Pearce made a meal of Arsenal:
“They went to Hull, which was a potential potato skin.”
Mark Halsey on the clampdown on penalty area grappling:
“Mike Dean went out on a tandem…”
Alan Shearer dug deep:
“Mike Dean has drawn a line under the sand.”
Newcastle were champions in Jason Cundy’s past life:
“If you look back at the last time they won a trophy in our lifetime, it was before I was born.”
Jeff Collins gives it 150%:
“The pitch is half mud, half sand, and half grass.”
Logic with Scott Hogan:
“I set high standards because I always believe if you fall short of those high standards then you are still achieving a high standard.”
Ruthless Francis Benali:
“John Stones will have his hands cut out today.”
Ian Wright was in two minds about Claudio Bravo:
“There’s indecision and indecisiveness.”
Martin Keown is stuck on Ozil:
“He’s the glue that makes everything tick.”
John Anderson rabbited on:
“Wijnaldum looks like a chicken in the headlights.”
Sam Allardyce excused Jan Kirchhoff:
“You cannot judge a man on one swallow.”
What Paul Merson gives with one hand...
“I’d play him all day long, even if it’s only for 45 mins.”
Keith Andrews wrote off Belgium:
“They have too many Indians, not enough foot soldiers.”
Martin Keown jumped the gun:
“Gareth Bale is the best player in Europe.... One day, he’ll overtake Ronaldo.”
Niall Quinn was thrown out of Last Chance Saloon:
“Last chance alley.”
Ian Holloway expertly traces where it all went wrong:
“Four-nil is a consequence of three-nil.”
The John Hartson adage:
“Results win games. Not systems and tactics.”
Adrian Durham issued a health warning:
“Fulham have signed an Icelandic international. You wait for it; they’re going to have the clap at Craven Cottage.”
Mark Lawrenson rewrote history:
“It’s like the Titanic, someone will eventually turn them around.”
WORDSMITH OF THE YEAR:
Brian Kerr
For coining the Dublin equivalent of tiki taka:
“Knicky knacky stuff.”
On glum Jose Mourinho:
“He still had a face on him like a robber’s dog.”
On protesting defenders:
“Hands out pleading innocence like a fella who never robbed his sister’s lollipop.”
On David Silva:
“He’s only a little lad. You might find him at the bottom of a lucky bag.”
On Henrikh Mkhitaryan:
“Like a stupid dog running after a bone that someone keeps moving all the time.”
© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved