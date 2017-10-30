Terrace Talk: In the Klopp cycle, hopefully this is start of another feast

Any port in a storm, they say. Even Huddersfield.

Beating them shouldn’t amount to much unless you’re those ABU creatures who measure everything against United, in which case it becomes clutched straw number 3,762.

After a week’s rest, you should expect a response. Meantime the actual big boys were taking part in some cup or other. Trophies; not really any of Liverpool’s business since 2012.

Watching United and their rose-petal-strewn path to another final, it becomes disconcerting how far we lag behind, even if it’s just about attitude.

Kane tore us a new one then tears his own muscle and misses…oh look, United. It’s too early in the season to be getting this paranoid about others’ good fortune.

Seeing we were so poor initially on Saturday, count your own lucky stars we were gifted a dubious penalty. Then, when that didn’t help, an opposition header straight to Sturridge gets us back on track.

The split-second ease with which he took that chance makes you bitter because he’d be our very own Kane if he weren’t made from crisps.

The pre-match lament from Klopp about what poor Dejan’s had to deal with conveniently overlooked the small matter of his manager replacing him on 30 minutes in front of 80,000 people.

The genuinely outrageous ‘performance’ warranted it of course but crocodile tears rolling from the blind eye he’s been turning for two years are a little irksome.

Old heroes like Phil Thompson (who knew a bit about central defending) were moaning during the week about selling Sakho but few mourned that particular loss.

Rule one; don’t medicate yourself. Rule two; don’t get a ban while your team’s trying to win an important trophy.

Rule three; don’t publically take the piss out of the manager when you’re already on last orders in the last chance saloon.

Rule four; don’t celebrate an opposition goal at Anfield even if you are out on loan to the scorers. Did I leave anything out? Oh indeed yes.

Sakho could be decent but at times he was wretched, as inconsistent as anybody else. What Liverpool needed at the back was better organisation and discipline.

Something of which might even save the likes of Klavan who also trembled a little on Saturday after a bizarre in-out drama with Lovren before kick-off.

No, getting someone (anyone) to replace Sakho was the priority and that’s what Klopp is paying for now. Easy to get three points against weak teams that put 11 behind the ball (even when losing 3-0) but any sort of pressure pushes our own defence beyond its extremely limited limits.

Which again raises the issue over Oxlade-Chamberlain. No Mane, no Coutinho, no Lallana, no Can; yet he still doesn’t start?

This role of coming on when games are either secured or lost could have gone to any of Liverpool’s promising kids, one of whom just starred for England in their World Cup triumph.

Not that Alex is bad when he plays; it just seems a large fee for a glorified sub when you’re already crying it in over the back four.

The one optimistic aspect about Saturday, with Maribor next, is that Klopp’s results come in clumps. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe it, but failing some debacle on Wednesday two wins in a row might start the boulder rolling back up the mountain again.

You’re always skittish during bad runs after the one he suffered at Dortmund which hastened his departure there. There’s been a hint of it here already. If it goes wrong, it goes really wrong.

Huddersfield was a microcosm of it. There was unrest at half-time exacerbated by Salah’s miss (he tried putting it in the same place as his Egypt penalty). It was hugely frustrating even before that.

Second half they played some decent stuff, albeit against training cones with legs.

More of the same this week, please, then another international break to take stock.