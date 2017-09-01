Home»Sport»Soccer

Stephen Bradley plays down John Caulfield’s claims of ‘gamesmanship’

Friday, September 01, 2017
Martin Claffey

Shamrock Rovers boss Stephen Bradley has played down his simmering feud with John Caulfield, saying he respects Cork City and that the club will be deserving league champions.

City venture to Tallaght Stadium tonight knowing a win and a slip-up by Dundalk against St Patrick’s Athletic would see City crowned champions for the third time in their history.

However Cork’s three meetings with Rovers this season have all been fiery affairs, marked by red cards, spectacular goals, and angry words — the Bradley-Caulfield exchanges would rival the McGregor-Mayweather machinations.

The rival bosses have angrily fired accusations of diving, and this week, Caulfield says his side would be expecting “gamesmanship” from the Hoops in Tallaght tonight, saying: “A few lads out there pretend to be hard and when someone runs by them, they hit the deck.”

All set for another thriller in Tallaght for tonight’s big match on television, then.

Yesterday, however, Rovers boss Bradley refused to bite back at Caulfield, and instead paid tribute to Caulfield’s runaway SSE Airtricity Premier Division leaders.

“That doesn’t really interest me. I respect John and I respect Cork in terms of what they’re doing this year, winning a league,” he said. “They’ve worked long and hard to get here, four years of work, so they deserve all the respect in the world for that. I’ve no interest in getting involved in talking about something that happened three weeks ago.

“Cork have earned the right to win the league wherever they win it, whether it’s Tallaght or wherever they play next week. Cork are league champions-elect and they’ve shown themselves to be the best team in the country this year. So we’re going to be up against it.”

City won 2-1 in Tallaght on St Patrick’s Day and won 4-1 as Rovers finished with 10 men at Turner’s Cross in May. But the Hoops got revenge in August as they won the EA Sports Cup semi-final 1-0 in the last minute of extra-time thanks to a James Doona winner. That game saw Alan Bennett sent off after clashing with Dave Webster, which sparked the latest bad blood.

Cork’s Garry Buckley scored the crucial goal as City beat Finn Harps 1-0 last week to get back to winning ways in the league, and the Cork midfielder is expecting another close encounter.

“The Rovers games have been a bit fiery, so it’s going to be about keeping your head and keeping your feet on the floor,” he said.

While Cork will win the league tonight if results go their way, John Caulfield isn’t expecting it.

“I think there’s no chance of us winning the league on Friday night,” he said. “We need two wins. I don’t think anything will change that. I don’t see Dundalk dropping points.

“We’ll need two wins to win the league. It’s not a formality despite what people will say.”

Nevertheless, Caulfield admits winning the league will be a special day for him and his backroom.

“For us as a management, all of us have played for the club, we’ve supported the club, and now we’re all part of that. We all came in from amateur football. Maybe when we came in, we had a point to prove. As a former player and supporter, the joy we give our own people is massive.”

Stephen Dooley is a doubt once again for Cork tonight, as is Greg Bolger. For Rovers, Luke Byrne and Dave Webster are out but Simon Madden returns. Ronan Finn was sent off in the cup win against Shels but his suspension does not count for the league.

The dates and times have been confirmed for the FAI Cup quarter-finals. Friday, September 8:

Bluebell United v Shamrock Rovers, Tallaght Stadium, 7.45pm (replay to be played on Monday, September 11, Tallaght Stadium, 7.45pm); Dundalk v Drogheda United, Oriel Park, 7.45pm (replay to be played on Tuesday, September 12, United Park, 7.45pm); Galway United v Limerick, Eamonn Deacy Park, 7.45pm (replay to be played on Monday, September 11, Markets Field, 7.45pm);

Saturday, September 9:

Longford Town v Cork City, City Calling Stadium, 7.30pm (replay to be played on Tuesday, September 12, Turner’s Cross, 7.45pm).


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, league of ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Martin O'Neill: Call-up to help Sean Maguire feel comfortable when he finally makes international debut

Sean Maguire handed Ireland call-up by Martin O'Neill

Dooley strike secures points for Cork City at United Park

Cork City sign Robbie Williams from Limerick, Sligo recruit Omar Haughton

More in this Section

Mad transfer window concludes with clubs hitting back

Mbappe joins PSG on initial loan deal

Darren Randolph not looking back in anger at West Ham exit

Harry Arter: ‘Harry Redknapp let Martin O’Neill know I was Irish... a few months later I got the call’


Breaking Stories

Charlie Adam’s self-referential tweet to Stoke City is genius

Aaron Ramsey moved very quickly to clear up a hashtag misunderstanding on deadline day

Lifestyle

Titanic Beneath exhibition recreates sight of doomed ship on sea bed

Ask Audrey: My millionaire friend has an office in Cork and he says nobody stops at pedestrian crossings

10 acts you MUST see at Electric Picnic

Perfume Genius has a serious whiff of talent

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 