Cork City will begin the defence of their SSE Airtricity League Premier Division title with an away game against St Patrick’s Athletic at Richmond Park on Friday, February 16.

The announcement of the fixtures for the 2018 season also revealed that the opening night of the new League of Ireland season will see another big game taking place in Dublin as Bohemians and Shamrock Rovers renew their intense rivalry with a derby clash at Dalymount Park.

Dundalk, last season’s runners-up to Cork in both league and FAI Cup, open their campaign at home to Bray Wanderers.

Before that, the Leesiders and Lilywhites will once again contest the President’s Cup, the new season’s curtainraiser, which will take place at Oriel Park on Sunday, February 11, with kick-off at 2pm.

The two clubs, who have dominated the domestic scene for the last few seasons, will have their first League encounter, also at Oriel Park, on March 9.

Cork’s first home game of the 2018 league campaign will see them host newly-promoted Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Friday February 23, a week after last season’s First Division champions open their top-flight campaign with a home game against Derry City at the RSC.

This year’s First Division season kicks off a week later with two relegated sides, Drogheda United and Finn Harps, pitted against each other at United Park on the opening night.

Galway United, the third club to drop to the second tier at the end of last season, welcome Athlone Town to Eamonn Deacy Park on the same night.

The following day, Saturday 24, Cobh Ramblers open their league campaign away to Longford Town at the City Calling Stadium.

As previously confirmed, there will be 36 Premier Division league games and 27 First Division league games in the 2018 season. The FAI Cup final will be played on Sunday, November 4, and the EA Sports Cup final will be played on Saturday, September 15.

The dates for the promotion/relegation series of games have also been confirmed. The protracted format is as follows: Friday, October 5 — 4th-placed First Division club v 3rd-placed First Division club; Monday October 8 — 3rd-placed First Division club v 4th-placed First Division club; Friday October 12 — winner of 4th v 3rd play-off v 2nd-placed First Division club; Friday October 19 — 2nd-placed First Division club v winner of 4th v 3rd play-off.

Then comes the two-legged promotion/relegation decider: Monday October 20 — winner of First Division play-off series v 9th-placed Premier Division club and Friday November 9 — 9th placed Premier Division club v winner of First Division Play-off series.

The second leg will be brought forward to Wednesday November 7 if one or both of the clubs qualify for the FAI Cup final.

Premier Division: 2018 fixtures

First named team has home advantage, 7.45pm unless stated.

FEBRUARY

16:

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Dundalk v Bray Wanderers; St Pat’s v Cork City; Waterford v Derry City.

17:

Sligo Rovers v Limerick.

23:

Bray Wanderers v St Pat’s; Cork City v Waterford; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 8pm.

24:

Limerick v Bohemians, 6.30pm 26th: Waterford v St Pat’s; Sligo Rovers v Cork City; Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers, 8pm.

27:

Bohemians v Derry City; Dundalk v Limerick.

MARCH

2:

Bray Wanderers v Waterford; Cork City v Bohemians; Derry City v Dundalk; St Pat’s v Sligo Rovers.

3:

Limerick v Shamrock Rovers, 6.30pm 5th: EA Sports Cup first round.

9:

Bohemians v St Pat’s; Dundalk v Cork City; Limerick v Bray Wanderers; Sligo Rovers v Waterford; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, 8pm.

12:

Bray Wanderers v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Limerick; St Pat’s v Dundalk; Waterford v Bohemians.

16:

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Bray Wanderers Dundalk v Waterford; Shamrock Rovers v St Pat’s, 8pm.

17:

Limerick v Cork City, 6.30pm.

23:

Bohemians v Bray Wanderers; Cork City v Derry City; St Pat’s v Limerick; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers.

24:

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

30:

Bray Wanderers v Cork City; Derry City v St Pat’s; Dundalk v Bohemians; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm 31st: Limerick v Waterford, 6.30pm.

APRIL

2:

EA Sports Cup second round.

6:

Bohemians v Limerick; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat’s v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Cork City.

7:

Sligo Rovers v Derry City 13th: Bray Wanderers v Dundalk; Cork City v St Pat’s; Derry City v Waterford; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 8pm.

14:

Limerick v Sligo Rovers, 6.30pm 16th: Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Bohemians; St Pat’s v Waterford.

17:

Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Limerick v Dundalk.

20:

Bohemians v Cork City; Dundalk v Derry City; Waterford v Bray Wanderers; Shamrock Rovers v Limerick, 8pm.

21st:

Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s.

27:

Bray Wanderers v Limerick; Cork City v Dundalk; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat’s v Bohemians; Waterford v Sligo Rovers.

30:

Bohemians v Waterford; Dundalk v St Pat’s; Limerick v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v Bray Wanderers; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, 8pm.

MAY

4:

Bray Wanderers v Derry City; Cork City v Limerick; St Pat’s v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Dundalk.

5:

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians.

7-8:

EA Sports Cup quarter-finals.

11:

Bray Wanderers v Bohemians; Derry City v Cork City; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, 8pm.

12:

Limerick v St Pat’s, 6.30pm.

18:

Bohemians v Dundalk; Cork City v Bray Wanderers; St Pat’s v Derry City; Waterford v Limerick.

19:

Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers.

21:

Derry City v Bray Wanderers; Dundalk v Waterford; Limerick v Cork City, 6.30pm.

22:

Shamrock Rovers v St Pat’s, 8pm.

25:

Bohemians v Shamrock Rovers; Dundalk v Bray Wanderers; St Pat’s v Cork City; Sligo Rovers v Limerick; Waterford v Derry City.

JUNE

1:

Bray Wanderers v St Pat’s; Cork City v Waterford; Derry City v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v Dundalk, 8pm.

2:

Limerick v Bohemians, 6.30pm 8th: Bohemians v Derry City; Dundalk v Limerick; Waterford v St Pat’s.

9:

Shamrock Rovers v Bray Wanderers, 7pm; Sligo Rovers v Cork City.

15:

Bray Wanderers v Waterford; Cork City v Bohemians; Derry City v Dundalk; Limerick v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat’s v Sligo Rovers.

16-28:

Mid-season break.

29:

Bohemians v St Pat’s; Dundalk v Cork City; Shamrock Rovers v Derry City, 8pm 30th: Limerick v Bray Wanderers, 6.30pm; Sligo Rovers v Waterford.

JULY

6:

Bray Wanderers v Sligo Rovers; Cork City v Shamrock Rovers; Derry City v Limerick; St Pat’s v Dundalk; Waterford v Bohemians.

13:

Bohemians v Sligo Rovers.

20:

Bohemians v Bray Wanderers; Cork City v Derry City; St Pat’s v Limerick; Waterford v Shamrock Rovers.

21:

Sligo Rovers v Dundalk.

27:

Bray Wanderers v Cork City; Derry City v St Pat’s; Dundalk v Bohemians; Shamrock Rovers v Sligo Rovers, 8pm.

28:

Limerick v Waterford, 6.30pm.

AUGUST

3:

Bohemians v Limerick; Dundalk v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat’s v Bray Wanderers; Waterford v Cork City.

4:

Sligo Rovers v Derry City.

5:

EA Sports Cup semi-finals

10-12:

FAI Cup first round.

17:

Bray Wanderers v Dundalk; Cork City v St Pat’s; Derry City v Waterford; Shamrock Rovers v Bohemians, 8pm.

18:

Limerick v Sligo Rovers, 6.30pm.

2-26:

FAI Cup second round.

31:

Bray Wanderers v Shamrock Rovers; Cork City v Sligo Rovers; Derry City v Bohemians; St Pat’s v Waterford.

SEPTEMBER

1:

Limerick v Dundalk, 6.30pm

7-9:

FAI Cup quarter-finals.

14:

Bohemians v Cork City; Dundalk v Derry City; Waterford v Bray Wanderers; Shamrock Rovers v Limerick, 8pm.

15:

Sligo Rovers v St Pat’s.

15:

EA Sports Cup final.

21:

Bray Wanderers v Limerick; Cork City v Dundalk; Derry City v Shamrock Rovers; St Pat’s v Bohemians; Waterford v Sligo Rovers.

28-30:

FAI Cup semi-finals.

OCTOBER

5:

Bohemians v Waterford; Dundalk v St Pat’s; Shamrock Rovers v Cork City, 8pm.

6:

Limerick v Derry City, 6.30pm; Sligo Rovers v Bray Wanderers.

12:

Bray Wanderers v Derry City; Cork City v Limerick; St Pat’s v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Dundalk;

13:

Sligo Rovers v Bohemians; Bray Wanderers v Bohemians.

19:

Derry City v Cork City; Dundalk v Sligo Rovers; Shamrock Rovers v Waterford, 8pm; Limerick v St Pat’s, 6.30pm.

26:

Bohemians v Dundalk; Cork City v Bray Wanderers; St Pat’s v Derry City; Sligo Rovers v Shamrock Rovers; Waterford v Limerick.

NOVEMBER

4:

FAI Cup final, Aviva Stadium.

First Division promotion/relegation play-off series

October 5:

4th placed First Division club v 3rd placed First Division club.

8:

3rd placed First Division club v 4th placed First Division club.

12:

Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off v 2nd placed First Division club.

19:

2nd placed First Division club v Winner of 4th v 3rd Play-off.

Promotion/relegation play-off final

October 29:

Winner of First Division Play-off series v 9th placed Premier Division club

November 2:

9th placed Premier Division club v Winner of First Division Play-off series (Or November 7 if one or both of the clubs qualify for the FAI Cup final).