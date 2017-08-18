Rovers look to put pressure on Candystripes in Euro hunt

With third-placed Derry City not in action until Sunday when they host Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers will tonight aim to close the gap on the Candystripes in their bid to claim a European place when they visit Eamonn Deacy Park to take on Galway United.

“We knew coming into this week we had a real chance to go and put some real pressure on Derry,” says Hoops head coach Stephen Bradley. “We started that on Tuesday [with a 2-0 win in Limerick] and now we need to go and finish it by winning this game, and see where that takes us.”

For the hosts, who are currently in the drop zone, tonight’s game is all about the battle for the points to stave off relegation.

“We are looking at our remaining eight games; five of them are at home. If we can even do the business in our home games, they have the potential to get us out of where we are,” said manager Shane Keegan.

St Patrick’s Athletic welcome Finn Harps to Richmond Park in another game with potential relegation significance, since both are locked on 27 points, just two above the bottom three sides. The resurgent Saints will be looking to maintain their current form, which has seen them claim five wins in their last six games in all competitions.

“We’ve had some great support over the last few weeks, both in home and away games, so I know we’ll get another good backing from our home support tonight,” says manager Liam Buckley. “We’ll be looking to give them something to shout about again by taking all three points and keep this run of ours going.”

While Harps have beaten Pat’s twice in the league this season, manager Ollie Horgan is of the view a bigger challenge awaits.

“Pat’s are back now to the form they were in when they were challenging for trophies,” he said. “It’s going to be backs-to-the-wall stuff at Richmond Park. At home, Pat’s have to go for the win and, if we’re not switched on for the 90 minutes, then we’ll be in big trouble.”

In tonight’s other Premier Division game, Bray Wanderers will be hoping to get back to winning ways at the Carlisle Grounds against a Drogheda United side who, propping up the table, badly need to start picking up points before time runs out.

In the First Division, it’s Shelbourne v Cobh Ramblers, Waterford v UCD and Wexford v Cabinteely (8pm).

Games kick off at 7.45pm unless otherwise indicated.