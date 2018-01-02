Ronaldo ponders post-football movie career

Cristiano Ronaldo may be basking in a fifth Ballon d’Or triumph, but he still has one eye on his post-football career.

The 32-year-old has revealed he wants to move into the movie business when he hangs up his boots, following in the footsteps of Pele, Eric Cantona and Vinnie Jones.

Ronaldo still has three years left on his Real Madrid contract, but has previously hinted that he could play beyond his 40th birthday.

“I am focused right now, because my football career will finish one day. We all have to retire one day,” Ronaldo told Sky Italia. “I know that day will come, but right now, I am enjoying the moment.

“When I am retired, I think I will have a good life. I don’t say that because of money.

“I want to try other things; for example, to do movies.

“I started to plan my future when I was 27, 28, a long time ago, I began preparing.

“I have a good team, who work in my company, who start to build good things going forward. In football, I am very calm, because I know they depend on me.”

Real Madrid fell to a resounding 3-0 defeat against Barcelona last month and trail the Catalan club by 14 points in La Liga.

However, Ronaldo is hoping to lead his side to a third successive Champions League title.

“The main point is to be motivated,” said Ronaldo. “If you are motivated, the other things come [to you] easier. To be in this sport, you need to dedicate yourself to your work. You have to work hard with your ambition and your passion.

“You have many factors that you should put in all together. I still have, a lot, the passion for football and I love to win and I feel capable of getting more every year.

“People sometimes speak about the age. Sometimes, I do not agree, because you have younger players who always have injuries or do not take care of their body.

“I am 32, nearly 33, but I feel good. I am not young anymore, I know, but in my mind I am still fresh and feel motivated with the power [to succeed]. I think this is the key.”