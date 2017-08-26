Home»Sport»Soccer

Rampant Rovers rock Shels with three second-half goals

Saturday, August 26, 2017

Three second-half goals for Shamrock Rovers were enough for the Hoops to get by Shelbourne at Tolka Park in the FAI Cup.

Shamrock Rovers forward Graham Burke shields the ball from Shelbourne's Alan Byrne at Tolka Park. Picture: David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Goals from Brandon Miele, Graham Burke and James Doona earned the Hoops passage into quarter-final.

In the early stages of the game twice Ronan Finn looked to shoot from distance. His first effort flew into the seats behind the goal after three minutes. His second effort soon after actually came to Gary Shaw who laid off to Roberto Lopes. The Hoops’ central defender’s shot forced a save from Dean Delaney, the only one of note in the first half for the Shels ‘keeper.

A couple of crosses did trouble Owen Heary’s men. When Graham Burke drifted wide right midway through the half and showed some trickery, his cross come to Gary Shaw but he couldn’t keep his header on target.

On the opposite side for the Hoops, Trevor Clarke, playing at left back, got by At the other end the home did force a couple of corners with Hoops ‘keeper Tomer Chencinski was a spectator before the break.

Hoops took the lead just two minutes into the second half. David Webster played Burke in and he had time to stop on the end line and pick out a pass. His cut back was steered home by Brandon Miele.

The home side were inches away from equalising just moments later when English’s header rattled the Hoops cross bar with Chencinksi having to bat the rebound before Alan Byrne could steer the ball home. On 53 minutes though the Hoops doubled their lead. Clarke broke at pace and his centre found Burke who rifled home with his left.

Rovers got their third in the final 15 minutes as Burke’s through ball allowed Webster to fizz a ball across the Shels six yard box. Delaney got a hand to it but it came to substitute James Doona who make no mistake at the back post.

While the Hoops did lose their captain with seven minutes to go after he picked up a second yellow card, it had no affect on the outcome.

SHELBOURNE:

Delany; Brown, Prendergast, Collins, S Byrne (Kavanagh 59); English, Hughes, A Byrne, Evans; Lyons (O’Leary h/t); Doyle (Rooney 71).

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Webster, Grace, Lopes, Clarke; Connolly (Doona 54), Finn, McAllister, Miele (Bolger 77); Burke; Shaw (O’Connor 78).


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

John Caulfield content as slick Cork City show no mercy to hapless Athlone

Laurent Koscielny hopes to ease cup heartache

Antonio Conte surprised by Eden Hazard call-up

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is still world class, says Jose Mourinho


Breaking Stories

Bayern bank on Lewandowski as Pole's double sinks Bremen

Callum McGregor goal extends Celtic's unbeaten Premiership run to 43 games

Here's how the Premier League's 3pm games went

Mayo rise high to break 21-year Kerry hoodoo

Lifestyle

Restaurant Review: Gregan’s Castle, Corkscrew Hill, Ballyvaughan, Co Clare

Ask Audrey: Priests get territorial if you tell them you fancy a nun

It’s been quite a journey for Game of Thrones' definitive characters

GameTech: Uncharted territory looks very familiar

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 23, 2017

    • 7
    • 19
    • 30
    • 31
    • 37
    • 42
    • 35

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 