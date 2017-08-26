Rampant Rovers rock Shels with three second-half goals

Three second-half goals for Shamrock Rovers were enough for the Hoops to get by Shelbourne at Tolka Park in the FAI Cup.

Goals from Brandon Miele, Graham Burke and James Doona earned the Hoops passage into quarter-final.

In the early stages of the game twice Ronan Finn looked to shoot from distance. His first effort flew into the seats behind the goal after three minutes. His second effort soon after actually came to Gary Shaw who laid off to Roberto Lopes. The Hoops’ central defender’s shot forced a save from Dean Delaney, the only one of note in the first half for the Shels ‘keeper.

A couple of crosses did trouble Owen Heary’s men. When Graham Burke drifted wide right midway through the half and showed some trickery, his cross come to Gary Shaw but he couldn’t keep his header on target.

On the opposite side for the Hoops, Trevor Clarke, playing at left back, got by At the other end the home did force a couple of corners with Hoops ‘keeper Tomer Chencinski was a spectator before the break.

Hoops took the lead just two minutes into the second half. David Webster played Burke in and he had time to stop on the end line and pick out a pass. His cut back was steered home by Brandon Miele.

The home side were inches away from equalising just moments later when English’s header rattled the Hoops cross bar with Chencinksi having to bat the rebound before Alan Byrne could steer the ball home. On 53 minutes though the Hoops doubled their lead. Clarke broke at pace and his centre found Burke who rifled home with his left.

Rovers got their third in the final 15 minutes as Burke’s through ball allowed Webster to fizz a ball across the Shels six yard box. Delaney got a hand to it but it came to substitute James Doona who make no mistake at the back post.

While the Hoops did lose their captain with seven minutes to go after he picked up a second yellow card, it had no affect on the outcome.

SHELBOURNE:

Delany; Brown, Prendergast, Collins, S Byrne (Kavanagh 59); English, Hughes, A Byrne, Evans; Lyons (O’Leary h/t); Doyle (Rooney 71).

SHAMROCK ROVERS:

Chencinski; Webster, Grace, Lopes, Clarke; Connolly (Doona 54), Finn, McAllister, Miele (Bolger 77); Burke; Shaw (O’Connor 78).