Raheem Sterling showing true worth, says Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola has joked he would ban Manchester City players from social media if it made them play as well as Raheem Sterling.

Sterling, who revealed last year that he had cut down his usage of forums such as Instagram and Twitter, has been in the form of his life this season.

The 22-year-old has already scored a career-best 13 goals this term.

City manager Guardiola said: “He’s a nice guy, loved in the locker room, stable, less into social media, more focused on football and his private life. That’s good.

“But if the reason why he’s scored a lot of goals is because he’s out of social media then I’ll say it to all the players! It’s not about that. I think before he was more active and now he’s more passive.”

Sterling became a target for trolls during his protracted move to City from Liverpool in 2015 and also suffered heavy criticism while on international duty with England at Euro 2016.

It was soon after that he came under the tutelage of Guardiola, but the former Barcelona boss insists he imposed no social media bans when he arrived at the Etihad Stadium.

He said: “They are free to do whatever they want but sometimes they put a picture up and they have 30 million comments criticising them and you can avoid it.

“People insult you and people criticise you because you show a picture. If you want to do it there is no problem but people can criticise your family because of how they dress or which beach they are enjoying. Why?

“Enjoy it for yourself or your family and your friends. Nobody has to know what they are doing in their private lives.

“That is my opinion but there is no rule. We just have our advice as a club.”

Despite being praised for his input, Guardiola refuses to take credit. “I didn’t discover Raheem. The quality in the last action is his talent. He did that at Liverpool, he played amazing. That’s why City paid a lot of money.”

Guardiola regrets speaking to Nathan Redmond in the manner he did after City’s victory over Southampton on Wednesday. The FA has asked the City boss to explain his version of events following an aggressive-looking discussion with the Saints player after the final whistle at the Etihad Stadium.

While it initially appeared Guardiola was confronting Redmond to complain he said afterwards he was complimenting the player.

This was later corroborated by Redmond himself.

Asked if he regretted the incident, Guardiola said: “Yes. I said to Nathan, ‘You have to attack because you have the quality to do that’.”

Redmond released a statement saying Guardiola “was very passionate, intense and aggressive but he was only very complimentary and positive to me”.

Meanwhile West Ham boss David Moyes has cautioned City cannot be considered a great team until they have lifted the Premier League trophy.

“I wouldn’t say they’ve got a long way to go but what I would say is they’ve not done anything yet as far as they’ve not won the Premiership yet,” ex-Manchester United manager Moyes said.

“Maybe at the end people will say they are a great team but until that’s done then you can’t really say so.”