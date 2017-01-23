Home»Sport»Soccer

Podcast: Where Conte has edge over Mourinho, Wenger's push and refs on trial again

Monday, January 23, 2017

Costa welcomed back with open arms at Stamford Bridge, but have the club leaks been plugged?

Chelsea Terrace Talker Trizia Fiorellino on supporters' attitudes to the Diego Costa affair, why Antonio Conte might have an edge over Jose Mourinho and the ongoing problems with leaks out of the club. (From 4 mins)

Also, Liam Mackey on the state of refereeing in the Premier League and the need for video technology. (From 19:52)

While Peter McNamara and Larry Ryan discuss City-Spurs and Arsene Wenger's push on fourth official Anthony Taylor.

