Podcast: The Alan Shearer interview and the end of Arsenal's title challenge

Alan Shearer on knuckling down to the punditry game and why he wasn't easy to like in an England dressing room. Plus Arsenal doom.

Shearer also talked about the extinction of the traditional centre-forward, whether he met his own criteria to be a world class player and why he was so hard on Liverpool after their weakened team exited the FA Cup.

PLUS: Nick Callow performs the traditional End of Arsenal's Title Challenge ceremony and wonders if this really is the last chapter for Arsene Wenger.

Though Arsenal's players, particularly Aaron Ramsey, don't escape scrutiny either.

Presented by Larry Ryan

