PODCAST: Spinning the draw - Long Ball United or Defensive Pool?

Our reporters analyse the Old Trafford stalemate plus Pep's woes, Costa's future and Fantasy Football tips.
In the latest Irish Examiner Football Show:
Liam Mackey and Chris Hatherall talk Manchester United-Liverpool.
Simon Curtis on Pep turning Man City into Arsenal.
Simon Collings on Diego Costa's Chelsea future.
And Ken Rooney tries to lift Fantasy Football managers out of their mid-season slump.
Presented by Larry Ryan
Also available on Stitcher and soon on iTunes.
