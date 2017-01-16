PODCAST: Spinning the draw - Long Ball United or Defensive Pool?

Our reporters analyse the Old Trafford stalemate plus Pep's woes, Costa's future and Fantasy Football tips.

In the latest Irish Examiner Football Show:

Liam Mackey and Chris Hatherall talk Manchester United-Liverpool.

Simon Curtis on Pep turning Man City into Arsenal.

Simon Collings on Diego Costa's Chelsea future.

And Ken Rooney tries to lift Fantasy Football managers out of their mid-season slump.

Presented by Larry Ryan

Also available on Stitcher and soon on iTunes.