PODCAST: Spinning the draw - Long Ball United or Defensive Pool?

Monday, January 16, 2017

Our reporters analyse the Old Trafford stalemate plus Pep's woes, Costa's future and Fantasy Football tips.

In the latest Irish Examiner Football Show:

Liam Mackey and Chris Hatherall talk Manchester United-Liverpool. 

Simon Curtis on Pep turning Man City into Arsenal.

Simon Collings on Diego Costa's Chelsea future.

And Ken Rooney tries to lift Fantasy Football managers out of their mid-season slump.

Presented by Larry Ryan

Also available on Stitcher and soon on iTunes.

