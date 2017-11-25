Pep Guardiola wary of Huddersfield threat

Pep Guardiola believes Huddersfield’s recent defeat of Manchester United serves as a good warning to his Manchester City side this weekend.

But the City boss does not expect his side to need a reminder of how difficult an opponent the Terriers are.

David Wagner’s then Championship outfit held City to a goalless draw when they met at the John Smith’s Stadium in the FA Cup fifth round last season.

Guardiola, whose team went on to beat Huddersfield 5-1 in a replay, said: “We realise how complicated it is playing there. We know that because we have experience of that.

“What my colleague Wagner has done speaks for itself — everything in the Championship, the Premier League, what they have done since.

“Of course the result against United was a good signal, but it was not just against United. At home they’ve had good results.

“They are well organised. When they decide to make high pressing they are so intense, when they defend deep — they are so well organised, quality.

“Like every game away, in the Premier League, it will be tough. But I have said many times, with me, complacency is not going to happen.”

Premier League leaders City head to the Terriers tomorrow unbeaten in 19 games in all competitions this season and looking to extend their club record run of 17 wins in succession.

Perhaps unexpectedly, their top goalscorer this season is Raheem Sterling, who scored his 11th of the campaign with late winner against Feyenoord in the Champions League on Tuesday. Strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus have scored 10 each.

Sterling’s tally already equals his best for a whole season in club football.

Guardiola said: “It’s equal the best and we’re in November, so we have a lot of time. But you don’t think too much about how many. The mentality is to keep going, scoring goals and produce.

“He has to focus, play good and try to play better, better, better. When that is happening and you have good confidence the goals are coming.

“At the end of the season we’re going to celebrate how many goals. As many (as possible) will be better because next season we’ll have that record to break. That’s good.”

For his part, Wagner knows an extraordinary effort is needed to beat the runaway leaders. He said: “Everybody knows that in football sometimes the impossible happens and we will see how it looks like on Sunday.

“If we like to be successful, we know that every individual of us has a personal borderline and we have to change our borderline on Sunday to be successful.”

