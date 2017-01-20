Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Dundalk have announced that their much criticised ‘plastic pitch’ at Oriel Park will be replaced in time for the start of the new SSE Airtricity League season.

However, despite the club’s long-term preference being for a return to natural turf, the new surface will instead be what they describe as a “state of the art” synthetic pitch manufactured by the Italian company Limonta Sport, whose pitch at the FAI’s National Training Centre was used by the Lilywhites in preparation for their European games last year.

On the background to the decision to install an improved artificial surface which they say “guarantees unparalleled quality in terms of long-term playability,” a Dundalk statement explains: “It is the club’s preferred option to install a new natural turf pitch. However, having examined this option with stadium and pitch developers, we believe it is not the right time for the club to return to grass.

“As well as our first team, we have several underage and ladies’ teams whose match and training requirements need to be catered for. A new grass pitch will form part of a wider development plan that includes overall stadium improvements as our new Limonta surface can be relocated in the future.”

Work on the installation of the new pitch by the specialist firm of Clive Richardson Ltd begins early next week and is due to be completed in time for the champions’ opening Premier Division game against Shamrock Rovers on February 24. As a result of the work, Oriel Park will not be hosting any pre-season games.

Meanwhile, John Kavanagh has put lengthy injury woes behind him to sign a new contract with Cork City.

Expressing delight at the comeback for the 22-year-old, City boss John Caulfield said: “He was flying a couple of years ago until he had a very serious injury, but he played the last two league games last year.

“He has come back to pre-season in great shape and he is like a new signing for us.”