Mauricio Pochettino: ‘Killer’ Dele Alli must keep a mean streak

Mauricio Pochettino has labelled Dele Alli a “killer” and urged the Tottenham man to maintain a naughty side to his game.

Alli has been in scintillating form for Spurs this season and has already scored 11 goals, including seven in his last five outings ahead of their Premier League clash with West Brom.

The 20-year-old midfielder signed a new long-term deal at White Hart Lane at the start of the campaign and has proven to be a pivotal part of Pochettino’s side.

Alli has notched 20 goals in his first 52 Premier League games, a better scoring return than the likes of Paul Scholes, Frank Lampard, and Steven Gerrard yielded at the same stage in their respective careers. And Pochettino believes Alli’s lethal instinct is to thank for his seemingly natural eye for goal.

“Dele Alli, for me, he’s a killer because he’s very aggressive when he runs forward,” the Spurs head coach said. “He’s desperate to go to the box and to get the ball and score. That is an unbelievable mentality and that is because he’s a very special player.”

Alli was sent off against West Brom last season for punching midfielder Claudio Yacob in the stomach but Pochettino has told Alli to make sure he keeps part of that aggressive nature in his game even as he matures.

“I like a player who is that way,” Pochettino said.

“I think it is important. These people are clever in that way, to be competitive it is important that people respect you because to keep that point is important, not to be too naughty, but a little bit.

“That is important, that (punching Yacob) was one season ago, he is a very clever and smart guy. He is more mature now, he has learnt a lot.”

West Brom boss Tony Pulis says his club will move on after midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin joined Everton.

Pulis wants to strengthen with quality over quantity as West Brom hunt a new winger and midfielder. They will also enter the market for a striker if Saido Berahino leaves.

“We missed out on Schneiderlin which was disappointing but I understand why,” the Pulis said. “We’re trying to get a level of player that will improve us... It’s a small pool we’re fishing from. I don’t want to get into a situation where there’s a lot of players here and you don’t know how good they are.”

Stoke manager Mark Hughes has revealed talks have reopened with West Brom in a bid to finally thrash out a deal for Saido Berahino.