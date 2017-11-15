Man City allay Sergio Aguero head injury fear

Sergio Aguero could line up for Manchester City against Leicester at the weekend after the club eased worries about his health following a dressing-room incident on Argentina duty.

The Argentinian Football Federation said Aguero fainted at half-time in yesterday’s 4-2 friendly defeat against Nigeria in the Russian city of Krasnodar, and he was taken to hospital, however City stated he was always conscious.

The City striker scored after 36 minutes in Krasnodar to put Argentina 2-0 ahead, but did not come out for the second half and was replaced by Dario Benedetto.

The Argentinian federation said via Twitter: “(Aguero medical bulletin) He fainted and was therefore transferred to carry out routine checks just as a precaution.”

It later added Aguero had left hospital and was “at the hotel with the rest of the delegation”.

City expect Aguero back in Manchester for a medical check-up ahead of the Premier League match at Leicester on Saturday.

The Premier League club announced on their website: “Sergio Aguero has been cleared by doctors to return to Manchester as planned after suffering a dizzy spell during Argentina’s 4-2 defeat by Nigeria in Krasnodar today.

“Sergio never lost consciousness, and was taken to hospital for precautionary medical checks. He will be assessed by the club’s medical team ahead of this weekend’s trip to Leicester City.”

Aguero suffered a rib injury in a car crash in Amsterdam during October but swiftly returned to City duty, and on this occasion he may be back in action within days.

World Cup hosts Russia showed fighting spirit to twice battle back from a goal down to draw 3-3 with Spain.

Spain led with a ninth-minute header from Jordi Alba and a fortuitous penalty for handball which defender Sergio Ramos converted in the 35th minute.

Russia got back into the game with a brilliantly-worked team move finished off by striker Fedor Smolov four minutes before halftime.

Midfielder Alexei Miranchuk then ghosted in at the near post to equalise five minutes into the second half. Spain quickly reestablished their lead three minutes later thanks to another penalty scored by captain Ramos.

However, Russia hit back again, working the ball to Krasnodar striker Smolov, top scorer in the Russian Premier League for the last two seasons, who unleashed a deadly strike past David de Gea in the 70th minute.

Germany’s Lars Stindl scored a last-gasp equaliser to rescue a 2-2 draw against France as the world champions stretched their unbeaten run to 21 matches.

France twice led through Alexandre Lacazette, who netted either side of Timo Werner’s leveller, and looked set to triumph as they had in Germany’s last defeat in a Euro 2016 semi-final.

But Stindl struck in stoppage time to rescue the hosts.