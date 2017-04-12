Luke Shaw sets sights on Europa League success

Luke Shaw believes Manchester United have what it takes to become “unstoppable” in their quest for Europa League glory.

Glimmers of promise have been counterbalanced by frustrating individual and collective displays during Jose Mourinho’s first season in the Old Trafford dugout.

An unhappy knack of drawing matches they have dominated means United are scrapping for a top-four finish rather than the Premier League crown, although the Europa League offers a fail-safe as they bid to return to the Champions League.

Mourinho’s men continue their tilt at continental trophy success when they face Anderlecht in the first leg of their quarter-final tomorrow — a trip to Belgium that Shaw, back from the cold, says they approach brimming with confidence.

“It was a really good win and a really important one,” he said of United’s 3-0 weekend success at Sunderland.

“We needed to win to fight for that top-four spot and this game should kick us on.

“Every single game is massive now, but I think the one on Thursday is huge.

“We have to treat every game in that competition now like it’s a final. We want to win that tournament.

“We fight for whatever we have got left, I just think we have to have that mentality where every game is a cup final. But, yeah, the Europa League is a massive thing for us now — it’s a trophy and it gives us qualification for the Champions League.”

While Community Shield and EFL Cup glory have been welcome boons, winning the Europa League, given all it entails, would undoubtedly trump both.

“I think we have to look at that as the priority now,” Shaw said. “We’ve got to fight for that.

“With the players we have got, we can be unstoppable.”

United certainly need players to step up in the closing weeks of the campaign — a challenge few expect Zlatan Ibrahimovic to shirk.

After taking his goal tally to 28 at the Stadium of Light, the 35-year-old compared himself to Benjamin Button, the fictional character who ages in reverse.

“Listen, whatever he says he backs up,” Shaw said with a laugh. “He always delivers and he delivers at the most important times.

“At Sunderland he was really good again, setting up (Marcus) Rashford’s goal at the end and obviously scoring the important goal for us at the start.

“It is wonderful to have a great player like him in our team.”