Jose Mourinho keen to continue love affair with EFL Cup

Jose Mourinho insists Manchester United will not be distracted by this weekend’s clash with Liverpool and their top-four quest as he bids to maintain his impressive EFL Cup record by reaching Wembley.

United entertain Hull in the first leg of the semi-final tonight and Mourinho has vowed to recall the likes of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba for a competition which he has always placed importance on.

It was the first trophy he won in England as Chelsea boss back in 2005 and, with subsequent triumphs in 2007 and 2015 in his two spells with the Blues, Mourinho has remarkably never lost a game inside 90 minutes in the competition — exiting on penalties to Charlton in the 2005-06 season, in extra-time to Sunderland in December 2013 and again on penalties, this time to Stoke, last season.

He will take charge of his 28th EFL Cup match at Old Trafford and so — while returning United to the Champions League remains a priority ahead of Sunday’s clash with Jurgen Klopp’s Reds — the chance for more silverware is one Mourinho is keen to strive for.

“We play against Liverpool (on Sunday), it’s a big match for us but we want to be in the final,” he said.

“So we are going to face this Hull match with everything we have, with all the power we have. We know that it’s two legs but the second leg is away, so if you can do something in the first leg that gives you an advantage, we are going to try and do that.

“I think for big clubs a competition is a competition. I was never good at choosing competitions. At some of my clubs you arrive at April and you have a busy fixture list but you are in competitions to try to win, to try to do things.

“I won the League Cup twice in Cardiff but when it moved to Wembley I think the meaning is even better so why not try (and win it)?

“It’s a two-legged competition, if we don’t play well in one leg you have another match to try so we are going to try.”

United defender Chris Smalling is looking to end the season with a bang after putting a broken toe and any tension with Mourinho behind him.

Saturday’s 4-0 FA Cup third-round win against Reading was just his second start since United lost by the same scoreline at Chelsea on October 23.

The intervening period has been marred by confusion over Smalling’s injury and Mourinho’s thoughts towards him, having seemingly questioned the validity of his, and Luke Shaw’s, absence at Swansea.

The England international confirmed that he played with a broken toe at Chelsea and suggested there was no ill-feeling with manager Mourinho.

“It was during the Fenerbahce game when I came off at half-time,” he said.

“I did it then and then obviously you try to carry on in games after and then you just have to sort of give in and it needed the rest, and now I am back and I have no problems.

“I think it’s nice when the manager wants you out there to play and I think me — and with most players — I try to push myself to the limit all the time and in the end it just needed the rest it needed. Now it’s all good so I am happy.”

Meanwhile, new Hull boss Marco Silva believes criticism surrounding his appointment shows a lack of respect.

Eyebrows were raised when the Premier League’s bottom side last week named the 39-year-old as Mike Phelan’s successor.

“I respect all the opinions, what the football people talk, but for me not important really,” the former Estoril, Sporting Lisbon and Olympiacos boss said. “For me what is important is my work with my players and what our fans feel, what our fans believe.”

Silva has led minnows Estoril to the Europa League, Sporting to the Portuguese Cup and Olympiacos to the Greek title, including embarking on a 17-match winning run in the league.

Hull is an altogether different challenge, though, and Silva freely admitted upon his appointment that a “miracle” was needed to survive.

It would be a similarly impressive feat if the Portuguese can lead Hull to the EFL Cup final given United are the opponents for City’s first-ever semi-final appearance.

“I think it’s a different challenge,” he said with a laugh, when asked if he needed a miracle in the EFL Cup as well.

“Okay, it’s not a miracle, I believe, and I am sure Man United are favourite but they need to, they want to, prove this in the pitch and we will try to do the same.

“To get to the final is not easy. Man United is the favourite but we will do our best to be in the final.”