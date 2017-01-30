Home»Sport»Soccer

How the Irish fared: Robbie Brady shows Norwich what they’ll miss

Monday, January 30, 2017
Darren Norris

In what looks like being his final game for the club, Robbie Brady showed the Norwich supporters what they’ll miss if he finally completes a move to Burnley, providing a typically pinpoint set-piece delivery to create the second goal in the Canaries’ 2-0 Championship victory over Birmingham.

Elsewhere, Liam Kelly picked up his first man of the match award for Reading as the Royals climbed to third after a 2-1 victory over Cardiff.

The 21-year-old has come a long way in a short period of time. His league debut last October was something of a disaster as he was taken off by manager Jaap Stam after just 28 minutes.

Such an experience must have rocked Kelly but he has bounced back brilliantly to emerge as a key player for Reading in recent months. He looks to have a big future.

Mick McCarthy cut a frustrated figure as Ipswich conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Preston.

“We’re disappointed, to be honest,” McCarthy said. “Of course we thought we’d done enough to hang on, but the late goal was a big blow.”

In the FA Cup, Alan Power sparked a massive giant-killing by scoring Lincoln’s equaliser in their 3-1 win over Brighton.

Richie Towell was handed a rare start and his goal gave Chris Hughton’s men a half-time lead.

It was all change after the interval, however, as Conor McGregor lookalike Power equalised from a penalty before imitating the UFC star’s strut in his celebration.

Lincoln didn’t look back from there, scoring twice to book a place in the last 16 of the cup for the first time in 115 years.

In League Two, James Collins scored in Crawley’s 2-1 defeat at Notts County while Pádraig Amond netted, also in a losing cause, as Hartlepool went down to Newport.

In the Scottish Premiership, Graham Cummins scored twice as St Johnstone beat Hamilton 3-0 while Gary Dicker struck in Kilmarnock’s 3-2 win over Ross County.

