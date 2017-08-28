How the Irish fared: Joe Mason makes his mark 31 seconds into debut

First impressions count and it didn’t take Joe Mason long to make his mark on his Burton Albion debut.

Just 31 seconds to be precise. Sent on as a second-half substitute, Mason made an instant impact, scoring the equaliser to rescue a point for Burton in Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

Mason, who last week joined Burton from Wolves on a loan deal until January, was delighted to hit the ground running.

“I couldn’t really have dreamed of a better start for myself,” he said.

“I did want to come on today and get a goal. I thought there were chances in the game and I thought when I was coming on I would get a chance and luckily I could take it.

“That’s what I want to do here, score as many goals as possible.”

Burton boss Nigel Clough said of Mason’s strike: “It was total instinct. Nobody can coach that. You either know where the goal is to turn and hit it or you don’t.”

Elsewhere, Mick McCarthy’s Ipswich dropped their first points of the season as they lost 2-0 at home to Fulham. McCarthy had no complaints about the result.

“Sometimes you just have to take your hat off to your opposition,” he said.

“They were streets ahead of us. They absolutely bashed us up with and without the ball.”

However, he said it was important to keep the bigger picture in mind.

“There’s no need to panic. We’ve had four good results without all of our squad available. You’ve got to remember that it’s just one game, one result. We’ve won our other four league games.”

In League One, a brace from Paddy Madden helped Scunthorpe to a 4-0 win at Plymouth, an early goal from Derrick Williams put Blackburn on course for a 4-1 win over the MK Dons while Simon Cox netted in Southend’s 3-3 draw at Gillingham.

However, it wasn’t such a happy day for Joe Murphy as the Bury goalkeeper was sent off having being judged to have handled the ball outside the box in the 0-0 draw at Rochdale.

In League Two, Pádraig Amond scored in Newport’s 4-1 win over Chesterfield, James Collins netted in Luton’s 2-2 draw at Mansfield Town while Kevin Dawson struck twice, albeit in a losing cause, as Cheltenham were beaten 4-3 by Exeter.

In the Scottish Premiership, Adam Rooney maintained Aberdeen’s 100% start to the season as his header helped the Dons to a 4-3 win at Partick Thistle.

It was an eventful day Thistle defender Niall Keown. The Ireland U21 international, son of former Arsenal defender Martin, scored Thistle’s third goal but was then sent off in stoppage time after being booked for a second time.