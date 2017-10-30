How the Irish fared: I’m not leaving, Mick tells boo-boys

Ipswich may not always entertain but Mick McCarthy is invariably good value. He certainly was after Ipswich came from behind to beat Burton 2-1 on Saturday.

The Tractor Boys faithful turned on the former Ireland manager last season and while an encouraging start to this season led to a brief lull in hostilities, the boo-boys have been out in force again in recent weeks.

And with Ipswich trailing 1-0 on Saturday, fans chanted ‘Mick McCarthy, your football is shit’ and ‘Mick McCarthy, get out of our club’. It was put to the Ipswich boss that last season’s negative chants were creeping back.

“They crept back in did they?” he told reporters. “You’re kidding me. I think they more than crept back in.

“Listen, unless somebody decides otherwise, you’ve got me, boring old big nose fucking fart with shite football until May. Unless somebody decides different. We changed the hit parade for six games, but its back. I can tolerate it.”

McCarthy denied he succumbed to pressure from the stands when bringing on match-winner Bersant Celina as a substitute.

“There’s more chance of him not going on when they start telling me what to do. And yes, I am a belligerent fuck. Let’s just clear that up.”

Elsewhere on Saturday, Sean Maguire marked his return from injury by scoring a fine solo goal but Preston lost 3-2 at home to Brentford.

“It was personally nice to get the goal right before half-time but the result is what matters,” said Maguire.

It was a happier afternoon for Callum O’Dowda as he provided two assists in Bristol City’s 2-1 win at Sunderland.

“It was probably one of the toughest games we have had this season,” O’Dowda said. “We needed to dig deep.”

Paying tribute, Bristol City manager Lee Johnson said: “Callum O’Dowda — as far as work rate and energy — has been brilliant. But he’s been frustrated by his lack of end-product and to score midweek and to set up two today — he’ll be delighted with that.”

In League One, Simon Cox was the match-winner as Southend won 1-0 at Walsall while Rory Gaffney was on the mark in Bristol Rovers’ 2-0 win over MK Dons. However, Eoghan O’Connell won’t look on the weekend with fondness after he was sent off for a professional foul in Bury’s 1-0 defeat to Doncaster.

He wasn’t the only Irish player to see red. In League Two, Glen Rea was dismissed in Luton’s 3-0 defeat to Coventry while Kevin Toner got his marching orders in Stevenage’s 3-0 loss at Yeovil.