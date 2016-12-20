Five things we learned after watching Everton v Liverpool

Sturridge still has vital role to play

Injuries have blighted Daniel Sturridge’s season to date, with frustrations over his fitness leading supporters to question his future at the club.

Despite featuring for just the final 10 minutes against Everton, it’s clear that Klopp still needs the England striker amongst his ranks as a main threat.

The architect of the winning goal, Sturridge showed typical resilience and fleet of foot to work an angle for the shot which bounced off the post and into the path of Mane.

It’s understandable that fans are going to grow frustrated with his inability to sustain a long run in the side, but you get the impression Klopp knows just how important the 27-year-old is to their cause.

Liverpool look more assured defensively

After shipping six in two Premier League games, including throwing away victory at Bournemouth, Klopp has clearly earmarked his side’s defending as a main area for improvement.

Despite the absence of Joel Matip, who is yet to feature in a Liverpool defeat, Dejan Lovren and Ragnar Klavan coped admirably with Everton’s attacking threat.

There are still question marks lingering over Lovren but Klopp is clearly beginning to trust the former Southampton man, who has started the last six Premier League matches for the Reds.

If Liverpool are to mount a serious title challenge then remaining resolute defensively will be key, especially against the top sides.

In Lallana, Liverpool have a genuine world class player

The phrase ‘world class’ is often bounded about perhaps a little too often in the modern game, but Adam Lallana is beginning to show his credentials in this Klopp side both offensively and defensively.

Going forward his abilities have never been in question, given that the former Southampton captain has netted nine times in 19 appearances already this season — not bad from midfield.

However, defensively is where the 28-year-old really comes into his own, tracking back and disrupting things while also boasting the capability to carry the ball deep into opposition territory — a key asset to this Liverpool side.

Lukaku holds the key to Everton success

Under Koeman, Everton seem to have adopted a different strategy in getting the best out of their star man. At times last season under Roberto Martinez, Romelu Lukaku cut an isolated figure but with Ross Barkley emerging from midfield, a more direct approach seems to have the desired effect.

One thing Everton must do to fulfil their potential, is consistently have runners from midfield as Lukaku has the aerial ability to occupy two defenders leaving space in behind for the likes of Barkley to exploit.

Liverpool coped fairly well with the Belgian’s strength early on but at times were left short at the back which could have proved pivotal.

Aaron Lennon rediscovering undoubted talent

Everton’s attacking flair is usually provided by their live-wire full-backs Seamus Coleman and Leighton Baines, but Aaron Lennon is beginning to shine on the flanks, providing a useful outlet.

In full flight there is little any defender can do up against him and at times he ran the Liverpool back four ragged.

If only he could produce that final ball on a more consistent basis.