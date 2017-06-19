Home»Sport»Soccer

Dundalk face Rosenborg; Cork City draw Estonian opposition in Europe

Monday, June 19, 2017
Liam Mackey

Cork City will play Levadia Tallinn in the First Qualifying Round of this year’s Europa League.

The current Airtricity League leaders will play the first leg in Estonia on June 29 followed by the return leg in Turner’s Cross on July 6, although these dates have yet to be officially confirmed.

Levadia Tallinn are currently in second place in the Estonian top flight.

In the same competition, Derry City have been paired with Danish side Midtjylland while Shamrock Rovers face Stjarnan from Iceland.

The draw for the second round takes place in Nyon at 1.30pm Irish time

Earlier this morning, Dundalk drew Rosenborg in the Champions League.

The SSE Airtricity League champions will be at home to the Norwegian side in the first leg of their Second Qualifying Round tie.

The Trondheim club currently lead the Norwegian top division by a point while Dundalk are 18 points behind leaders Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The first leg of the tie will be played on either the 11th or 12th of July, with the second leg in Norway taking place on the 18/19 of July, with final details yet to be confirmed.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Cork City, soccer, sport, football, Dundalk, Champions League, Europa League

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Points in the bank, cash down the road, but City boss John Caulfield will fret all the way to October

Leading man Jimmy Keohane ready for Cork City’s second act

Cork City boss John Caulfield says Ryan Delaney deal is close

More in this Section

City seal Delaney deal to end of season

Bonucci denies final bust-up with Juve teammates

Injury ends season for Cork City skipper Johnny Dunleavy

Ref blast may haunt Martin O’Neill and James McClean


Breaking Stories

Nobody can quite believe Oscar was given an eight-match ban for this

Derek Carr's eye-watering Raiders contract makes him the best-paid NFL player in history, but for how long?

Liverpool announced the signing of Mohamed Salah in the most 2017 way possible

Convincing win for Limerick

Lifestyle

Author describes what it's like when a man becomes a woman

Seeing is believing for Star Wars: Episode IX director Colin Trevorrow

Rocket Man blasts off to another galaxy at Marquee

Elizabeth Moss is on top of her game with 'The Handmaid's Tale' and 'Top Of The Lake'

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 21, 2017

    • 12
    • 15
    • 24
    • 29
    • 33
    • 46
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 