Dundalk face Rosenborg; Cork City draw Estonian opposition in Europe

Cork City will play Levadia Tallinn in the First Qualifying Round of this year’s Europa League.

The current Airtricity League leaders will play the first leg in Estonia on June 29 followed by the return leg in Turner’s Cross on July 6, although these dates have yet to be officially confirmed.

Levadia Tallinn are currently in second place in the Estonian top flight.

In the same competition, Derry City have been paired with Danish side Midtjylland while Shamrock Rovers face Stjarnan from Iceland.

The draw for the second round takes place in Nyon at 1.30pm Irish time

Earlier this morning, Dundalk drew Rosenborg in the Champions League.

The SSE Airtricity League champions will be at home to the Norwegian side in the first leg of their Second Qualifying Round tie.

The Trondheim club currently lead the Norwegian top division by a point while Dundalk are 18 points behind leaders Cork City in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

The first leg of the tie will be played on either the 11th or 12th of July, with the second leg in Norway taking place on the 18/19 of July, with final details yet to be confirmed.