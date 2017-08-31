Home»Sport»Soccer

Didier Deschamps wants cool from Le Bleus

Thursday, August 31, 2017
James Whelan

France boss Didier Deschamps has stressed the importance of his players remaining calm about the situation in their World Cup qualifying group and approaching tonight’s match against Holland without fear (Sky Sports, 7.45pm).

France's Kylian Mbappe

Sweden — who travel to Bulgaria tonight — have replaced the French in the automatic qualification spot at the top of Group A after an incredible long-range, stoppage-time Ola Toivonen goal saw them defeat Les Bleus 2-1 in Stockholm last time out.

Both sides have 13 points from six games, with Holland three points worse off in third.

When asked ahead of the clash with the Dutch at the Stade de France if the loss to Sweden had raised doubts about automatic qualification, Deschamps said: “Why doubt? Twelve points remain to be distributed. First place remains accessible. It is therefore useless to sound the alarm bell.

“We are not in danger, even if our situation is inevitably less comfortable than it was before we played in Stockholm. A qualifying phase is never simple.”

He added: “It (the match) is very important, without being decisive, because there will be three more matches after. There is a legitimate agitation around — and it is up to us to ignore it. It is not by going into Thursday with fear in our belly that we will achieve our ends.”

Deschamps has included Kylian Mbappe in his squad, despite the 18-year-old sensation not playing in Monaco’s last three matches amid talk of an imminent switch to Paris St Germain. There is no place, though, for fellow forward Ousmane Dembele, who had been absent from Borussia Dortmund’s training sessions before completing a mega-money move to Barcelona earlier this week.

Holland winger Arjen Robben has described Mbappe as a “great talent” and has no doubt France have the better players of the two sides.

However, he has also emphasised that while the Oranje may accept that, it does not mean they do not believe they can achieve a positive result tonight.

“Mbappe is a great talent and a young boy with a great future,” said Robben, quoted by www.vi.nl. “France is bursting with individually strong players. France may have better players — but it does not mean we are not confident of a good outcome.”

As well as 33-year-old Robben, another experienced figure in Dick Advocaat’s Holland squad is the recalled Robin van Persie, the 34-year-old striker whose last cap came in 2015.


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, world cup, qualifiers

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

John Caulfield vents fury at Shamrock Rovers

Roy Keane stands firmly behind ‘courageous’ Glenn Whelan

Conor Hourihane looks to add goal threat to Ireland

Ian Wright left stunned as Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain closes in on £35m Chelsea deal


Breaking Stories

Premier League transfers: Who have each club signed and who do they still need?

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set for Liverpool switch

West Ham have 'no desire to sell' forward Diafra Sakho

Ronan O'Gara signs up to TV3's Six Nations team as new schedule announced

Lifestyle

It's a family affair: The ups and downs of being part of the family business

How to find a job in the digital age

Festival founder Chuck Kruger bids farewell to island home of Cape Clear

Hot gossip for return of Cold Feet

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Wednesday, August 30, 2017

    • 5
    • 12
    • 18
    • 19
    • 29
    • 39
    • 10

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 