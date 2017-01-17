David Moyes and Sam Allardyce to risk cup dreams

Neither David Moyes or Sam Allardyce are prepared to risk Premier League status in pursuit of FA Cup glory.

Sunderland head for Burnley tonight for a third-round replay with either Fleetwood or Bristol City awaiting the winners.

They will do so having surrendered in alarming fashion to Stoke at the Stadium of Light on Saturday in a 3-1 defeat which saw them slip to within one place of the foot of the league table.

A battle-weary Moyes faces the task of lifting a depleted squad for a game he could really do without, and while he will send out a side he believes can win, he has no doubt about his priority for the season. He said: “I’m glad I’m still in the cup, we’ve still got a chance of getting through. I’d like to get through to the next round.

“I wouldn’t sacrifice being in the Premier League, let me tell you that, but in the same breath, I’d like to be through in the cup if we could.

“We’ve not decided yet on what team we have got or what we’ll go with.”

Burnley boss Sean Dyche made six changes for the first game and is likely to make roughly the same number again.

Meanwhile, Allardyce will again name a weakened team when Crystal Palace host his former club Bolton tonight in another replay. Forwards Wilfried Zaha and Bakary Sako are both on international duty at the African Nations Cup, while Scott Dann is to be rested, but new signing Jeffrey Schlupp could make his debut.

Allardyce also revealed how “scared” he is Palace will fail in the “crisis” of their battle to avoid relegation.

The Eagles manager is also concerned about the damage a potential failure would do to his reputation as a survival specialist.

Palace appointed Allardyce as Alan Pardew’s successor last month in an attempt to arrest the decline that had left them at risk of dropping out of the Premier League.

Allardyce had remained in demand, despite losing his job as England manager in September after just 67 days, and continues to be considered the ideal man to help clubs avoid the bottom three.

Since his arrival, however, Palace have lost three and drawn two of the five fixtures he has overseen, meaning they are above the relegation zone only on goal difference.

Allardyce said: “I am scared that we won’t succeed. Definitely.

“The last thing I want is to say I’ve come here and not been able to save Crystal Palace with a track record which has never had that blemish on it since I’ve been in the Premier League. I don’t want that.

“I’m not fearful of losing my job; it’s the fear of not wanting to blemish my record and helping Crystal Palace get out of trouble when it has stayed in the Premier League so long recently.”

