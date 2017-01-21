Home»Sport»Soccer

David Moran in as Kerry make changes

Saturday, January 21, 2017
Denis Hurley

The returning David Moran is one of five changes to the Kerry side for tomorrow’s McGrath Cup final clash with Limerick at the Gaelic Grounds (3pm).

Moran had been named to start at midfield last week against Cork but Jack Barry was a late replacement. Barry retains his place alongside Moran while Tadhg Morley drops into defence. Brendan Kealy comes in for Brian Kelly in goal while Shane Enright, Paul Murphy and Paul Geaney are also included. Mark Griffin, Brian Ó Beaglaioch, Peter Crowley and Donnchadh Walsh miss out.

The counties meet in the Co-Op Superstores.ie Munster HL at the same venue at 1pm. Limerick, who have lost to Cork and Clare after opening with a win over Waterford, have a raft of changes from Wednesday in Sixmilebridge, with debuts for Lorcan Lyons and Peter Casey.

KERRY (SF v Limerick):

B Kealy (Kilcummin); S Enright (Tarbert), J Foley (Ballydonoghue), K Young (Renard); P Murphy (Rathmore), T Morley (Templenoe), T O’Sullivan (Dingle); D Moran (Kerins O’Rahillys), J Barry (Na Gaeil); J Lyne (Legion), J Savage (Kerins O’Rahillys), M Geaney (Dingle); BJ Keane (Kerins O’Rahillys), P Geaney (Dingle), J O’Donoghue (Legion).

Subs:

B Kelly (Legion), B O’Sullivan (Valentia), G Crowley (Templenore), R Shanahan (Austin Stacks), D Daly (St Mary’s), A Spillane (Templenoe), C Geaney (Dingle), K McCarthy (Kilcummin), C Keane (Legion), B O’Sullivan (Dingle), B Ó Seanacháin (Ballydonoghue).

TYRONE (SF v Fermanagh):

M O’Neill (Clonoe); A McCrory (Errigal Ciarán), R McNamee (Aghyaran), C McCarron (Dromore); R McNabb (Dromore), T McCann (Killyclogher), P Harte (Errigal Ciarán); C Cavanagh (Moy), P McNulty (Dungannon); D McClure (Clonoe), N Sludden (Clonoe), N McKenna (Don aghmore); D McCurry (Edendork), C McShane (Eoghan Roe O’Neill), L Bren nan (Trillick).

Subs:

N Morgan (Edendork), M Bradley (Killyclogher), S Cavanagh (Moy), M Donnelly (Trillick), P Hampsey (Coalis land), C McCullagh (Greencastle), R McHugh (Aghyaran), J McMahon (Omagh), C Meyley (Omagh), J Monroe (Carrickmore), R O’Neill (Omagh).

GALWAY (SH v Laois):

C Callanan; M Donohue), P Killeen, J Grealish; R Burke, M Dolphin, A Harte; J Coen, S Loftus; P Brehony, J Cooney, D Nevin; J Flynn, C Salmon, D Glennon.

KERRY (SH v Limerick):

A McCabe (Kilmoyley); B Lyons (Causeway), P Costello (Ballyduff), B Murphy (Causeway); J Griffin (Lixnaw), P Kelly (Clarecastle), J O’Connor (Abbeydorney); T O’Connor (Crotta O’Neills), T Casey (Causeway); J Conway (Crotta O’Neills), D Collins (Kilmoyley), M Boyle (Ballyduff); J Goulding (Ballyduff), P Boyle (Ballyduff), S Nolan (Crotta O’Neills)

Subs:

M Stackpoole (Lixnaw), S Nolan (Kilmoyley), S Weir (Crotta O’Neills), P O’Connor (Kilmoyley), J Buckley (Lixnaw), J Brick (Lixnaw), J Wallace (Lixnaw), P Lucid (Ballyheigue), D Carroll (Ballyduff), L Mullins (Lixnaw), K Carmody (Causeway).

LAOIS (SH v Galway):

E Fleming (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton); C Phelan (Castletown), L Bergin (Shanahoe), P Lawlor (Ballinakill); M Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton), P Purcell (Rathdowney Errill), R Mullaney (Castletown); B Conroy (Slieve Bloom), S Downey (Ballinakill); É Lyons (Ballyfin), P Whelan (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton), A Corby (Clough-Ballacolla); W Dunphy (Clough-Ballacolla), N Foyle (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton), A Dunphy (Borris-in-Ossory Kilcotton).

LIMERICK (SH v Kerry):

B Hennessy (Kilmallock); S Cahill (Tournafulla), R McCarthy (Blackrock), R English (Doon); L Lyons (Monaleen), D Hannon (Adare), S Hickey (Murroe-Boher); D O’Donovan (Doon), P Browne (Bruff); K Hayes (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), T Morrissey (Ahane), J Ryan (Garryspillane); B Nash (South Liberties), C Lynch (Patrickswell), P Casey (Na Piarsaigh).

Subs:

D McCarthy (Glenroe), D Byrnes (Patrickswell), S O’Brien (Patrickswell), M Casey (Na Piarsaigh), P Ryan (Doon), G Mulcahy (Kilmallock), D Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh), R Lynch (Na Piarsaigh), K O’Brien (Patrickswell), D Morrissey (Ahane), A La Touche Cosgrave (Monaleen).

