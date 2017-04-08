Home»Sport»Soccer

David McMillan brace keeps Dundalk on Cork City's trail

Saturday, April 08, 2017
Chris Ashmore

Finn Harps 0 Dundalk 2: Striker David McMillan stole the show as Dundalk made sure they didn’t lose any further ground on leaders Cork City as they notched up a comfortable win over a battling Finn Harps at Finn Park last night.

With Cork recording an eighth win on the trot, this win ensured the champions stay in second, six points adrift of the Leesiders.

McMillan struck either side of the break and also hit the woodwork twice.

Dundalk took control of the game in the opening quarter, enjoying plenty of possession, but the only chance of note was a Michael Duffy shot capably saved by Ciaran Gallagher.

The visitors almost took the lead on 26 minutes when a McMillan effort smacked the upright in an increasingly physical encounter on the notoriously heavy Finn Park surface.

The Lilywhites broke the deadlock on 34 minutes when Niclas Vemmelund floated in a great ball for McMillan to latch onto with a deft touch before firing past Ciaran Gallagher.

McMillan then headed against the bar as he met a Dean Massey free six minutes after the restart.

In-form McMillan pounced from close range on 54 minutes to make it 2-0 with his fourth goal of the season as he ran deep into the box to connect with a Conor Clifford cross.

Dundalk could have added more with Thomas Stewart, Michael Duffy, and Clifford all going close.

Dundalk inflicted the heaviest ever home league defeat on Harps when they knocked seven past the Donegal side without reply when they last met at Finn Park. The scoreline was much reduced this time around but the gulf in class was still evident.

FINN HARPS:

Gallagher; McNulty, Cantwell, Coll, Harkin; Boyle, Bonner, Molloy, McAleer; McCourt Houston.

Subs:

Dsane for McCourt (67 mins), Funston for Molloy (76 mins), Banda for Bonner (82 mins)

DUNDALK:

Rogers; Vemmelund, Gartland, Hoare, Massey; Shields; McGrath, Clifford, Stewart, Duffy; McMillan.

Subs:

O’Donnell for Shields (85 mins), Mountney for Stewart (87 mins), Kilduff for McMillan (89 mns).

Referee:

Paul Tuite (Dublin)

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, league of ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Three and easy as Cork City continue their charge

Where are they now? The 22 players that played in the rebirth of Cork and Derry City

More in this Section

Colin Bell wants women to shine in new spotlight

Olivia O’Toole: ‘The bed sheets were covered in blood and I slept in my clothes’

Three and easy as Cork City continue their charge

Brendan Clarke returns to torment St Pat’s


Breaking Stories

Everton come from behind to beat Leicester in six goal thriller

Monaghan relegate Armagh from ladies NFL Division 1

Man United stroll to victory as Sunderland's survival hopes diminish

Galway end Croke Park hoodoo to win Division Two league final

Lifestyle

How to lay a beautiful, stress-free dining table for Easter weekend entertaining

How to love your weeds

Life after Dancing with the Stars: Why Thalia Heffernan is one to watch

Easter cakes and hot cross buns to enjoy with your little bunnies

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, April 08, 2017

    • 2
    • 7
    • 9
    • 35
    • 41
    • 45
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 