Home»Sport»Soccer

Cristiano Ronaldo crowns ‘best year’ with Fifa award

Tuesday, January 10, 2017
James Whelan

Cristiano Ronaldo hailed 2016 as “the best year of my career” after being crowned the world’s leading player at the inaugural Best Fifa Football Awards in Zurich last night.

Ronaldo, who led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title as well as winning the Champions League with Real Madrid, beat fellow shortlisted candidates Lionel Messi and Antoine Griezmann to claim the prize.

The award comes one month after the 31-year-old also pipped Argentinian rival Messi to win his fourth Ballon d’Or title.

Ronaldo said: “I tell you 2016 was the best year of my career. I had a lot of doubts but the trophy I think shows I lived up to that.

READ NEXT Why the romance of the FA Cup still thrives for Irish players

“After what I won and what I did I had no doubts that I would be able to get it, and to be able to have this achievement, it was a year that was magnificent on a personal level and a sports level.

“I will never forget this wonderful year.”

The award, voted for by a combination of national team captains and managers, journalists and fans, was inaugurated after Fifa ended its association with the Ballon d’Or last year.

Leicester boss Claudio Ranieri won the coach of the year title in recognition for leading the Foxes to their improbable Premier League triumph.

Ranieri, who beat Portugal coach Fernando Santos and Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane to win the prize, said: “I think what happened in England last season was amazing, something strange.

“My age is 65 and I start now to make a manager,” he joked.

Liverpool and Borussia Dortmund shared the fan award for their joint rendition of ‘You’ll Never Walk Alone’ during their Europa League clash at Anfield in April last year.

And the Fifa Fair Play Award went to Colombian club Atletico Nacional, who requested the 2016 Copa Sudamericana title be awarded to Chapecoense following their tragic plane crash en route to the final.

Houston Dash midfielder Carli Lloyd was voted women’s player of the year while Germany coach Silvia Neid pipped England-born US manager Jill Ellis to the women’s coach award.

No English Premier League players were voted into the FIFPro World XI, with Real Madrid leading the way with five representatives. All outfield players came from Real or Barcelona.

  • FIFPro World XI

    : Manuel Neuer (Bayern Munich); Dani Alves (Juventus); Gerard Pique (Barcelona); Sergio Ramos (Real Madrid); Marcelo (Real Madrid); Luka Modric (Real Madrid); Toni Kroos (Real Madrid); Andres Iniesta (Barcelona); Lionel Messi (Barcelona); Luis Suarez (Barcelona); Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid).

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

READ NEXT Why the romance of the FA Cup still thrives for Irish players

KEYWORDS soccer, la liga

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

How the Irish fared: Daryl Murphy is ‘a great pro’, says Rafa Benitez

TERRACE TALK: Liverpool - Now we know why Klopp doesn’t like to rotate

TERRACE TALK: Man United - Wayne Rooney scuttling Liverpool would crown it all

Spurs labour in stars’ absence


Breaking Stories

Antrim goalie produced this brilliant point-blank save in the Walsh Cup

Leeds survive major scare against League Two side

Martin O’Neill didn’t include Messi or Ronaldo in his three votes for World Player of the Year

Dublin club football team require players to sign a contract with 17 rules

Lifestyle

Worth the wait for ‘Dancing with the Stars’ glitz

Change of direction, but Ricky not predicting a riot for Kaiser Chiefs

Bone can be a boon for some

Appliance of science: Does chicken soup really cure a cold?

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, January 07, 2017

    • 33
    • 36
    • 39
    • 42
    • 45
    • 47
    • 38

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 