Colin Bell wants women to shine in new spotlight

Last time Colin Bell experienced a labour dispute putting a game in jeopardy, the matter was solved by an envelope pushed under a hotel room door

The very public nature of the Ireland women’s impasse this week naturally overshadows Bell’s first match as boss on Monday. But he had his full complement of players on the training pitch yesterday at the end of a momentous week for Irish football.

The newly installed manager distanced himself from the off-field mess which hurtled his players into the spotlight of the Irish and international media for 48 hours, but he won’t allow any further dissent to distract from his aim of leading them to a first tournament qualification in 2019.

While noting the players had his support in the stance they took in highlighting their protest by refusing to partake in the first day of this week’s training camp on Tuesday, he was equally forthright in insisting their newfound spotlight carries with it an expectation to deliver results.

Goalkeeping stalwart and captain Emma Byrne was adamant that Ireland’s prospects of breaking their qualification drought were impaired by the conditions they endured until their complaints were resolved during Tuesday’s late-night marathon mediation session with the FAI.

Facing Slovakia at Tallaght on Monday at 2pm will provide an early indication as to what effect the breakthrough has but more important will be the impact on the campaign for the next Euros, which kicks off in the autumn.

“A team in Germany that was owed money weren’t going on the pitch,” said Bell, who managed both Mainz and Frankfurt, of his last such experience. “All of a sudden an envelope appeared under the door and the matter was sorted.

“Crazy things can happen in football and that’s a true story. In this case, it was clear some issues had to be sorted from before my time and I’m glad they have.

“People have their own standards. When you’re out on the pitch, you don’t think about conditions off the pitch that might be difficult. You’re thinking about your opponents and your team. I’ve played in a match before and changed afterwards on the team bus.

“I don’t like excuses and don’t like hiding behind things. My expectation is that we are able to compete at the highest level, so the players have to achieve a level of fitness like never before. I can’t do that on my own.

“Yes, there will be access to the high-performance fitness centre for players but I will decide who goes in there. I set the standards, nobody else, and I’ve told the players I won’t be lowering them.

“Now that the issues have been sorted, I’ll be very pleased if, after we start the qualification campaign, we’re sitting here in 12 months due to interest in the national team from them playing so well. The girls have to know that it is ultimately about playing football and getting results.”

Meanwhile, it isn’t just the women’s senior team unhappy with the FAI’s treatment of late.

Referees and their assistants have taken umbrage at their expenses being paid late and engaged in a subtle protest this week which could escalate should the matter not be resolved.

Rather than submit their match reports online through the centralised portal, the whistlers opted to fax or post the hard copies from the midweek EA Sports Cup games in to the FAI. The led to office staff having to input the data and they’ll need extra resources next week for the latest set of fixtures unless referees gain assurances that they won’t be left whistling for reimbursement of their out-of-pocket costs.