Home»Sport»Soccer

Bright future as Ringmahon seals Preston deal

Wednesday, January 04, 2017
Kevin Galvin

The first working day of the new year was one to remember at a frosty Mahon, as Ringmahon Rangers officially announced their partnership with Championship side Preston North End following almost of two years of planning for both clubs.

Many Irish underage jerseys adorn the wall of the modern clubhouse in sight of Blackrock Castle, but none more relevant than North End star and former Cork City midfielder Alan Browne.

It was his transfer that piqued the interest of PNE, and Trabolgan owner, Trevor Hemmings, and as youngsters from Rangers, Carrigaline United and Castleview gathered to take part in the ‘Alan Browne’ Cup, representatives from both sides announced what they hoped would be a fruitful partnership.

Sadly Browne himself wasn’t in attendance yesterday afternoon; present, however, was current Preston schoolboy Adam O’Reilly.

READ NEXT WATCH: Plan a trip to Timoleague Friary to keep the January blues away

The 16-year-old is one of the latest to make the move to Deepdale following an extensive underage career at the Mahon club, and like Browne before him has become a source of inspiration to those younger.

“It’s a bit strange alright when my name is said and the whole room turns around and looks at me,” joked O’Reilly, who is hoping to continue his prolific scoring rate in the local leagues cross-channel.

“It’s a new experience but I didn’t find it too difficult to settle in, obviously Alan Browne is there and there’s another Cork lad after coming over so we know how to have a bit of craic.”

“Nothing happens anywhere in the world without partnership,” Lord Mayor of Cork Des Cahill reminded those gathered, as Ringmahon sealed a deal which provides the Mahon club with new playing equipment and coaching opportunities, and they hope will provide more players like O’Reilly, Gearóid Morrissey, and Eric Grimes the opportunity to get their break across the water.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, ireland

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Giroud comes to the rescue as Arsenal refuse to yield

Why is Mike Dean so card happy?

Jealousy root of Jose Mourinho's comments, claims Antonio Conte

Robbie Brady set for Premier League return


Breaking Stories

Absolutely everybody was on Mike Phelan's side as Hull sacked him after less than three months in charge

Lifestyle

Ireland's successful local food heroes continue to work hard to grow their businesses

What happens when your name and identity clash

Meet two of 2017’s ‘Operation Transformation’ leaders

Ten of the best events around Europe for fans of classical music and opera

More From The Irish Examiner







Lotto Results

Saturday, December 31, 2016

    • 2
    • 8
    • 10
    • 23
    • 27
    • 29
    • 5

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 