Bonucci denies final bust-up with Juve teammates

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has denied being involved in a half-time bust-up with teammates during the Champions League final defeat against Real Madrid.

Reports in Italy have suggested the 30-year-old had a spat with Paulo Dybala and Andrea Barzagli during the interval in Cardiff on June 3.

Serie A champions Juventus were level at 1-1 at the break but went on to lose 4-1 as their hopes of winning the treble fell away in the second half.

Italy international Bonucci insists there was no half-time altercation at the Principality Stadium and has sought to clarify the situation.

He said on his official Facebook page: “With regard to what has been written over the last few days by some press reports concerning alleged arguments and verbal clashes, which would have seen myself and others as protagonists, I think it is time to make one point.

“Nothing that has been written or narrated has truth. There was no dispute, no physical acts involving me or anyone else.

“The interval between the first and second half of the final was an interval like many others where, I repeat, nothing happened.

“These are the only words I have to say about this, and I hope they are the last.”

Meanwhile, Uefa say they will reveal more details on the concessions made by Red Bull Leipzig and Red Bull Salzburg to comply with rules banning clubs owned by the same entity from playing in the same competition.

Having initially been told they would not both be able to play in the Champions League next season, the clubs met officials from Uefa’s club financial control body (CFCB) last Friday to explain a series of changes they have made to Salzburg’s ownership.

The finer points of these changes have not yet been made public, but it is understood Red Bull billionaire Dietrich Mateschitz no longer owns the Austrian champions, several Red Bull employees who held management roles at the club have left, and Red Bull is now only a sponsor, on reduced financial terms.

These moves were enough to satisfy Uefa that the clubs comply with article 5 on integrity of competitions, although answers to questions about who does own Salzburg, how much they paid, and what Red Bull’s sponsorship is worth must wait until CFCB’s “reasoned decision” is published.