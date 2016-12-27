Home»Sport»Soccer

Bob Bradley vows to fight on but may not get chance

Tuesday, December 27, 2016

Bob Bradley promised to fight on after another defeat that leaves his Swansea side deep in relegation trouble.

West Ham's Mark Noble rounds Swansea's Leon Britton during yesterday's Premier League clash. Picture: Simon Galloway

But it remains to be seen if the American gets the opportunity to continue the job he began less than three months ago.

Bradley said before yesterday’s game that his future might rest on the next two matches. And Swansea supporters voiced their anger after a seventh defeat of his 11-game reign, calling for the board to sack the former United States manager.

“It was a tough afternoon in all ways,” Bradley said after a defeat which leaves Swansea four points from the safety mark.

“We’ve gone through a period where nothing has gone right and today was more of the same.

“I understood it was a difficult situation when I came here. But I said I would work and fight every day to do the job. I continue to be fully committed to that.”

Bradley has won only two games since succeeding Francesco Guidolin on October 3 and it is clear Swansea’s new American owners now have a decision to make, with the January transfer window about to open.

Asked if he retained the support of the Swansea hierarchy, Bradley replied: “I don’t have regular dealings with the board. As a manager when results go bad you understand there will be discussion. It’s not anything you control, you continue to prepare your team, pick the best team.

“I’ve been in difficult situations before and I will continue to look the players in the eye and challenge them, because the only way we can do is stick together and keep going.”

West Ham’s win was secured by goals from Andre Ayew — his first since his summer arrival from Swansea — Winston Reid, Michail Antonio and Andy Carroll.

It was their third straight league success and, after a difficult start to the campaign, the Hammers are now up to 11th.

But boss Slaven Bilic is refusing to get carried away, saying: “There are a few corners to go in the Premier League, there are 38 corners.

“It would be suicidal to think we are safe now and look only who is above us.

“It is still very tight, but we have to use this to gain confidence and continue to improve.

“Only then we will have a chance to finish good.”

SWANSEA:

Fabianski, Rangel, van der Hoorn, Mawson, Kingsley, Cork, Britton, Fulton (Montero 46), Routledge, Borja Baston (Llorente 46), Sigurdsson, Montero (Dyer 70).

Subs not used:

Fer, Nordfeldt, Naughton, Fernandez

WEST HAM:

Randolph, Nordtveit, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Noble, Kouyate, Antonio (Feghouli 84), Ayew (Fernandes 75), Payet, Carroll (Fletcher 90).

Subs not used:

Adrian, Quina, Pike, Rice

Referee:

Andre Marriner

